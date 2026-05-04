Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is one of the best ways to get ready for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Betting $10 on Sixers vs. Knicks Game 1 or any other game will guarantee you $200 in bonus bets. Click here to register.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP new bet365 user offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 4th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Securing this promotion is a highly efficient process for bettors. New users who sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can lock in $200 in bonus bets by placing a $10 qualifying wager. The outcome of this initial bet does not impact the bonus distribution.

To ensure eligibility, your initial selection must meet a minimum odds threshold of -500. Practically, this means a -450 moneyline selection is a valid entry point, but a heavily favored -800 market is not eligible. The qualifying wager must also settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Once the bonus bets are deposited into your account balance, you will have a 7-day window to utilize them before expiration.

Remember to account for state-specific variations in your expected value calculations: Illinois bettors qualify for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” structure, while Pennsylvania and New Jersey users receive the baseline $200 in bonus bets plus an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

NBA Odds Tonight At Bet365

Here is the current consensus betting board for tonight’s NBA matchups, detailing the point spread and total (Over/Under) for each game:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) 76ers @ Knicks NYK -7.5 (-105) / PHI +7.5 (-115) 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Timberwolves @ Spurs SAS -11.5 (-105) / MIN +11.5 (-115) 218 (O -110 / U -110)

Tonight’s Matchup Highlights

76ers at Knicks The Knicks enter Madison Square Garden as heavy 7.5-point favorites, and the underlying metrics validate this line. New York has a 6.4 regular season Net Rate. Conversely, Philadelphia posted a negative -0.1 Net Rate. For the 76ers to cover this spread against a dominant New York rotation, star center Joel Embiid—currently listed as Probable with a hip injury—will need to produce a highly efficient, high-volume performance.

Timberwolves at Spurs San Antonio is laying a substantial 11.5 points at home against Minnesota. The Spurs boast a highly balanced statistical profile with an 8.4 Net Rate. The Timberwolves (+3.1 Net Rate) possess the offensive firepower on paper, but backcourt availability metrics are a major concern. Donte DiVincenzo is officially out for the season with a torn Achilles, and star guard Anthony Edwards is listed as Questionable with a knee issue. Lacking key backcourt production, covering an 11.5-point spread against San Antonio’s elite defense presents a difficult uphill battle.

Stanley Cup Playoff Odds

For analytical bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, the WTOP365 bonus code can also be utilized on tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate. Your $10 qualifying wager can be deployed on any eligible NHL moneyline, puck line, or player prop in these playoff games, allowing you to secure the same $200 in bonus bets.

Flyers @ Hurricanes

Ducks @ Golden Knights

Activate The Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Initiating this welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your bonus bets ahead of tonight’s action:

Create an Account: Click here and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal data (name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP365 when prompted to officially lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Claim the offer through the bet365 interface and execute a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment gateways. Place a Qualifying Bet: Analyze the available markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 (meeting the -500 minimum odds requirement) on the Knicks vs. 76ers, Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any other eligible event.

Once your initial $10 wager reaches settlement, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets to use on future wagers.