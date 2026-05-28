Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 6

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With the Thunder preparing to face the Spurs in a pivotal Western Conference Finals showdown tonight, new bettors can elevate their action by utilizing bet365 bonus code offer ahead of tip-off. By claiming this welcome offer, new users can place a simple $10 qualifying wager on this Thunder-Spurs matchup and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. Just ensure all qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.







New users in Illinois will receive a bet $10, get $150 bonus, while players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino in addition to their $200 in bonus bets. Use this link here to get started.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA Western Conference Finals Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required Bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 28, 2026

When hunting for an analytical edge in the sports betting markets, minimizing risk while maximizing bankroll is step one. New bet365 users can unlock a highly lucrative welcome offer for the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game by placing a straightforward $10 wager. Win or lose, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets to use on futures prices, consensus odds, or single-game markets throughout the rest of the NBA playoffs. Remember the regional variations: bettors located in Illinois will receive $150 in bonus bets for their $10 qualifying wager, while users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey get the standard $200 in bonus bets plus an extra 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

To ensure you successfully extract this value, your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but betting a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once those promotional funds hit your account, move quickly—the bonus bets will expire 7 days after being added to your balance.

How to Use Bet365 NBA Bonus on Thunder vs Spurs Tonight

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 8:30 PM ET. The teams are currently battling deep in the Western Conference Finals, with five games already completed in the best-of-seven series and the Thunder up three games to two.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -160 Total Points Over 219 (-110) Under 219 (-110)

Odds as of May 28, 2026 from bet365.

Through the first five completed games of this series, the offensive numbers have been practically neck-and-neck, meaning the consensus odds might be slightly overvaluing the favorite here. The Thunder are averaging a robust 113.8 points per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range.

The Spurs are right behind them, scoring 112.0 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the floor. From an advanced metric standpoint, both teams have been dominant throughout the postseason. However, the Thunder hold a slight analytical edge with an 11.2 Net Rating compared to the Spurs’ 10.8 Net Rating.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is a highly straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and secure your bonus bets before tip-off:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app or visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified and created, navigate directly to the promotions section within the bet365 app and officially claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10. bet365 offers a variety of secure methods to complete your transaction safely and quickly. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the NBA postseason markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Thunder-Spurs game or any other eligible market that meets the -500 minimum odds requirement.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets, ready to be deployed on the remainder of the NBA Playoffs to help you grind out a long-term profit.