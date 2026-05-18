Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder can take advantage of this bet365 bonus code offer to secure a guaranteed welcome offer. By placing a $10 qualifying wager on this NBA game, new bet365 customers will receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to start the registration process.

New players will have the chance to start betting on the NBA Playoffs, MLB, NHL or any other sport. Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for first-time players. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 18, 2026

New bet365 users can secure a guaranteed return by taking advantage of the latest sportsbook promotion. By simply registering and wagering $10 on any market, such as the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, you will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Please note that for bettors located in Illinois, this promotional offer is structured as a bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets format. Additionally, new users registering in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be rewarded with 50 free spins for the bet365 online casino alongside their sportsbook bonus.

To ensure you qualify for these bonus bets, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. For example, placing a bet with -450 odds is perfectly acceptable, but selecting a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not meet the requirement. Once your qualifying wager has settled, your funds will be credited to your account. Be sure to use them promptly, as bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your bonus balance.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +195 -240 Total Points Over 221.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

Entering Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are positioned as 6.5-point home favorites over the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams bring compelling statistical profiles and betting trends into the series.

Bettors looking at the spread should note that the San Antonio Spurs have thrived against top-tier competition recently. Over their last five games against opponents with a winning record, the San Antonio Spurs are an impressive 4-1 (.800) against the spread. Conversely, if you are analyzing the totals market, the Oklahoma City Thunder have skewed heavily toward high-scoring affairs in similar situations. The over has hit in six of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s last seven games against opponents with a winning record.

Analytically, these are two of the most dominant teams remaining in the 2025 postseason. The San Antonio Spurs shine on the defensive end of the floor, leading the remaining playoff field by allowing just 102.5 points per game. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also formidable defensively, yielding only 104.6 points per game, setting the stage for a fiercely contested Western Conference Finals clash.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get in on the action for the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion: