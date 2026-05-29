Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, Thunder-Spurs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to elevate their action on the upcoming slate of games can secure a head start by using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. New users who register ahead of Friday’s action can bet $10 on any matchup to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial wager wins or loses. Click here to start the registration process.

Don’t miss out on the chance to secure this no-brainer bonus for a busy weekend in sports. Friday features Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 5 and a slew of MLB games. Not to mention, new players can go all in on Saturday’s Western Conference Finals Game 7 with bet365 Sportsbook.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $200 No-Brainer Bonus

Whether you are backing the New York Yankees (34-22) in their matchup against the Athletics (27-29) or placing a wager on the highly anticipated clash between the Philadelphia Phillies (29-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20), you can maximize your action with bet365.

Before the first pitch of the schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers (33-20) taking on the Houston Astros (26-32), new players can take advantage of the current sign-up promotions listed below.

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 29, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on any MLB matchup, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. To qualify, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a selection at -450 odds is perfectly fine, while a heavier favorite at -800 would not qualify.

Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus funds will be credited to your account. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance. As noted, there are slight promotional variations depending on your state: new players registering in Illinois are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” welcome offer, and those signing up from Pennsylvania or New Jersey will also receive 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your action, take a look at the current bet365 odds for the available slate of games:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Milwaukee Brewers @ Houston Astros BRE -120 / HOU +100 BRE -1.5 (+140) / HOU +1.5 (-165) 8.5 (O -105 / U -115) New York Yankees @ Athletics NYY -140 / ATH +120 NYY -1.5 (+120) / ATH +1.5 (-140) 9.5 (O -110 / U -110) Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers PHI +100 / LAD -120 PHI +1.5 (-205) / LAD -1.5 (+170) 8.0 (O -115 / U -105)

The upcoming schedule features a heavyweight bout as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers enter as slight -120 moneyline favorites, backed by a star-studded lineup. Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle with 30 RBI, six stolen bases, and a .269 batting average, while Freddie Freeman has chipped in 26 RBI of his own.

On the other side, the Phillies bring tremendous power to the plate. Kyle Schwarber leads the charge with 21 home runs and 38 RBI, closely followed by Bryce Harper’s 13 home runs, 33 RBI, and .266 average. The pitching matchup is equally compelling; Zack Wheeler has been practically unhittable with a 1.67 ERA over his 37.2 innings pitched, going toe-to-toe with the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.09 ERA over 64 innings).

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get started? Unlocking your bonus funds is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch: