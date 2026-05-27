Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest bet365 bonus code offer to claim a highly structured promo ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. By wagering $10 on any game, bettors receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the wager’s outcome. Click here to start signing up.

New players who take advantage of this offer will have the chance to lock in this no-brainer bonus. Start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. Bet365 Sportsbook will have tons of different options for sports fans.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 in Bonuses

Here is a structural breakdown of the current promotions available upon registration:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required Bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 27, 2026

When you register as a new bet365 user, you can claim $200 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager on any matchup, independent of whether the ticket wins or loses. For example, you could place your initial $10 qualifying wager on the Cincinnati Reds (29-25) as they take on the New York Mets (22-33).

To successfully qualify for this offer, your first bet must carry minimum odds of -500 and settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Under these parameters, a -450 selection is eligible, but a heavy -800 favorite is not.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and will systematically expire seven days after they are added. As noted, the promotion varies by location: new users in Illinois receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus bets offer, while those signing up from Pennsylvania or New Jersey are also allocated 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

Wednesday MLB Preview, Odds

For bettors ready to navigate the markets, bet365 maintains competitive odds across the entire baseball slate. Here is a look at the current moneyline, runline, and total (over/under) data for the upcoming matchups:

Game Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates CUB +100 / PIR -120 CUB +1.5 (-205) / PIR -1.5 (+170) 8.5 (O -120 / U +100) Cincinnati Reds @ New York Mets CIN +100 / NYM -120 CIN +1.5 (-220) / NYM -1.5 (+180) 8.0 (O -120 / U +100) New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals NYY -155 / KC +130 NYY -1.5 (+105) / KC +1.5 (-125) 9.0 (O +100 / U -120)

One of the marquee matchups features the New York Yankees (33-22) taking on the Kansas City Royals (22-33). The Yankees enter as road favorites at -155 on the moneyline. New York’s offensive production has been heavily driven by Aaron Judge, who brings a .949 OPS and 33 RBIs into the contest. He will look to capitalize against Royals probable starter Noah Cameron. Conversely, the Royals rely on Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .295 with an .853 OPS and 25 RBIs, as they attempt to execute an upset as +130 underdogs against Yankees probable starter Gerrit Cole.

Beyond the baseball diamond, bettors can also look toward the basketball court. The NBA playoffs present a high-stakes postseason environment where bettors can potentially leverage their newly acquired bonus bets once their initial MLB wagers settle.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Activating your bet365 sign-up offer requires a simple, highly structured process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure your account is properly configured for the MLB slate: