Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the highly anticipated Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, new bettors can utilize the latest bet365 bonus code offer to claim a lucrative welcome bonus. By placing a $10 qualifying wager on this pivotal playoff clash, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the NBA Playoffs or any other game this week. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code for the NBA Playoffs: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus

New bet365 users can secure $200 in bonus bets by placing a simple $10 wager. This bonus is guaranteed regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Players located in Illinois will access a specific Bet $10, Get $150 promotion instead. Furthermore, new users registering from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive an extra perk: 50 bonus spins to use at bet365’s online casino, automatically added to their accounts.

To ensure you receive your bonus, your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer. For context, a wager on a -450 selection is perfectly valid, but a bet on a heavy -800 favorite will not qualify. Once the bonus bets are successfully added to your account balance, you have a 7-day window to use them before they expire.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +7 (-115) -7 (-105) Moneyline +205 -250 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks enter the Eastern Conference Finals leaning heavily on a stifling defense that has been the catalyst for their success. During the postseason, they have held opponents to just 101.0 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the floor.

On the other side, the Cleveland Cavaliers have surrendered 108.8 points per game during their playoff run. Despite facing a daunting New York defense, Cleveland has shown distinct resilience against top-tier opponents; the Cavaliers boast an impressive 4-1 record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games. For bettors analyzing the total points market, an important trend has emerged: the Over has hit in four of the New York Knicks’ last six contests.

How to Unlock This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Activating your welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a streamlined process. New customers can follow these exact steps to secure their bonus: