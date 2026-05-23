Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus on Any Memorial Day Weekend Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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bet365 Bonus Code for May 23

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

bet365 Bonus Code Details

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +115 -135 Total Points Over 215 (-110) Under 215 (-110)

How to Activate Your bet365 Bonus Code

Register an Account: Download the bet365 app and create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility for the new user offer. Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully verified and registered, navigate to the promotions section within the bet365 app to officially claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Place a wager of at least $10 on the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game—or any eligible MLB or NHL Memorial Day Weekend market—to activate the offer. Once your bet settles, your bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account.

Throughout a holiday weekend featuring the Knicks and the Cavaliers Game 3, MLB, and NHL Playoffs, new players can use theto claim a lucrative welcome offer.By signing up and placing a simple $10 qualifying wager, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.Before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks, here is a quick overview of the current bet365 promotional offers available to new users.New bet365 users can take advantage of this high-value welcome offer by signing up with the bet365 bonus code. When you wager just $10, you are guaranteed to receive $200 in bonus bets, removing the immediate risk of needing a winning ticket to build your bankroll. To ensure you qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a relatively safe selection at -450 is perfectly fine, while a heavy favorite at -800 will not qualify for the promotion. Once your qualifying wager is settled, the bonus funds will be credited directly to your account. These funds expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance, giving you ample time to use them throughout Memorial Day Weekend on NBA, MLB, or NHL action. Remember, new users in Illinois are eligible for a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer, while Pennsylvania and New Jersey users get the $200 bonus plus 50 extra spins for the bet365 online casino.At the betting window, both teams bring highly profitable recent trends against the spread (ATS) into this matchup. The New York Knicks have been exceptionally reliable for backers, going 4-1 (.800) against the spread over their last five games. However, they are stepping into a hostile road environment against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that has gone an impressive 7-2 (.778) against the spread at home over their last nine games. These offensive disparities align with the teams’ broader statistical profiles for the 2025 postseason. The New York Knicks carry a dominant 18.0 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), while the Cleveland Cavaliers sit much lower at a 1.2 Net Rate. Rebounding has been highly competitive, though the Knicks hold a slight edge with a 55.3% Total Rebound Percentage compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.6%.Getting started and claiming your welcome offer before tip-off is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion today: