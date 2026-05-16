Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Rousey, Diaz, Netflix MMA Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on the latest bet365 bonus code offer to unlock a highly favorable bonus for MVP MMA. By claiming this promotion, you can place a $10 qualifying bet on any of the upcoming main card bouts and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Click here to start signing up.

This is a great opportunity for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Grab this $200 bonus and start making bets on the MVP MMA event or other markets like the NHL, NBA, MLB and PGA Championship. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for everyone.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MVP MMA on Netflix

Before the action gets underway, make sure you understand the exact parameters of the welcome promotion. Here is a clear breakdown of the current bet365 bonus details:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

The bet365 bonus code provides a straightforward way for new users to build their bankroll. By wagering just $10 on any fight from the MVP MMA on Netflix main card, you secure $200 in bonus bets, even if your ticket does not cash. To meet the promotional requirements, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain selections with minimum odds of -500. This means a relatively safe bet at -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not qualify.

Once your initial bet settles, the bonus bets are credited to your account and will expire seven days after they are added to your balance. Keep the regional variations in mind: users in Illinois unlock a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus, while players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive the full $200 in bonus bets plus 50 spins for bet365’s online casino platform.

MVP MMA on Netflix Betting Preview

The MVP MMA on Netflix card features an electric lineup of fights spanning multiple weight classes. Here is the full main card:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Women’s Featherweight Ronda Rousey Gina Carano Welterweight Nate Diaz Mike Perry Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Philipe Lins Lightweight Salahdine Parnasse Kenneth Cross Heavyweight Junior dos Santos Robelis Despaigne

The headlining Women’s Featherweight bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano is a marquee matchup that MMA fans have dreamed about for years. Both fighters are iconic figures in the sport, and their clash promises fireworks from the opening bell.

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz faces Mike Perry in a Welterweight showdown that pits two of the most entertaining and fan-friendly fighters against each other. Expect a scrappy, high-paced battle with both men looking to make a statement on the Netflix platform.

The Heavyweight division is well-represented with two bouts on the card. Francis Ngannou brings his devastating knockout power against Philipe Lins, while former champion Junior dos Santos takes on the dangerous Robelis Despaigne in a fight that could have major implications for the heavyweight landscape.

Rounding out the main card, Salahdine Parnasse meets Kenneth Cross in a Lightweight contest that showcases emerging talent and promises to deliver technical action.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Claiming your welcome offer before the MVP MMA on Netflix main card gets underway is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your bonus and secure your rewards:

Register: You will need to provide standard personal information to register, including your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer via the bet365 website and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any MVP MMA on Netflix main card fight to activate the offer.

As soon as your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you additional resources to wager on the rest of the MVP MMA on Netflix event and beyond.