Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Eastern Conference Finals are heating up, and we’re looking at a massive Game 3 clash between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. For bettors ready to rev up their bankrolls, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is your ticket to the action.

New bet365 users can lock in a “bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets” welcome offer ahead of this critical NBA matchup. Whether your fearless forecast hits or misses, you’re getting paid in bonus bets as long as your qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

bet365 Bonus Code for Knicks-Cavs Game 3

Before we dive into the momentum shifts and player duels on the court, let’s smash this promo code breakdown. Review the details below to ensure you maximize your bonus before placing your wagers on this Knicks-Cavaliers showdown:

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

New players looking to back the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers can unlock an incredible welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. By placing a $10 wager on this high-stakes playoff matchup, we’re guaranteeing you $200 in bonus bets—win or lose.

To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and include selections with minimum odds of -500. This means taking a standard -450 line is perfectly fine, but trying to play it entirely safe on a heavy -800 favorite won’t meet the requirements. Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets hit your account and expire seven days after being added to your balance. Keep in mind those regional variations: bettors in Illinois will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer, while users signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will get the $200 in bonus bets plus 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

How to Use the bet365 NBA Bonus Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. Tip-off is set for May 23, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, with national television coverage on ABC. This high-stakes matchup marks Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a best-of-seven series in Round 3 of the 2025 PST Playoffs. With two games already in the books, the playoff implications are massive as both squads battle for a spot in the championship round.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +115 -135 Total Points Over 215 (-110) Under 215 (-110)

Narrative: As the series shifts to Ohio, the Cavaliers are listed as narrow home favorites. When analyzing recent betting trends, Cleveland has been a reliable home bet, going a rebound-minded 7-2 (.778) against the spread (ATS) at home over their last nine games. However, the Knicks’ offense is absolutely humming right now. They are 4-1 (.800) ATS over their last five contests and have dictated the pace in this series, averaging a commanding 112.00 points per game with a .58 True Shooting Percentage.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code Offer

If you’re ready to claim this promotion ahead of this Eastern Conference clash, we’ve got you covered. The activation process is quick and simple. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app or visit their website to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to lock in the offer. Claim the Offer: Once your account is registered and verified, navigate to the promotions tab within the bet365 app to officially claim the new user welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game (remembering the -500 minimum odds requirement).

As soon as your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets as outlined in your state’s specific promotional offer, giving you the extra firepower you need for the rest of the postseason.