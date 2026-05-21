Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s cut the fluff and get straight to the value. Ahead of this massive Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, new users can lock in a huge edge using the bet365 bonus code.

If you want to bet smarter and maximize your bankroll, this welcome offer is a no-brainer. New bet365 users can bet just $10 and will get $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses, as long as your qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Note that the offer is a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion for users in Illinois. Plus, new bet365 users from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also get 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

bet365 Bonus Code for NBA

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 to Get $200 in Bonus Bets

When I’m looking for great value, I always check the fine print, and this one is as straightforward as it gets. New bet365 users can snag $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10, and it pays out regardless of whether you win the bet or not. The key data points to remember: your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. So, a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 won’t cut it.

Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they are added to your balance, giving you a solid window to deploy them throughout the NBA playoffs. Just remember, Illinois bettors get a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer, while users in PA and NJ score an extra 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

How to Use bet365 NBA Bonus Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers head into Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, to take on the New York Knicks on May 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT. You can catch the national broadcast on ESPN. The New York Knicks currently hold a 1-0 series lead in this Eastern Conference Finals clash after securing a 115-104 victory in Game 1. With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and I trust we’re going to see an intense, data-heavy battle in Game 2.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +6.5 (-112) -6.5 (-108) Moneyline +191 -232 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 21, 2026, at 03:04 UTC from consensus odds.

The New York Knicks enter this contest as home favorites, and the analytics back up that pricing. Following a commanding Game 1 performance, the New York Knicks posted an elite 120.00 offensive efficiency rating and shot 48.0% from the field. Throughout the 2025 postseason, New York has been a statistical juggernaut, boasting an outstanding 18.6 Net Rate and grabbing an estimated 55.9% of available rebounds. They absolutely bullied Cleveland on the glass in the series opener, out-rebounding the Cleveland Cavaliers 65 to 55.

On the flip side, the Cleveland Cavaliers carry a 1.9 Net Rate and a 50.5% total rebound percentage into Game 2. Their 40.0% shooting from Game 1 was abysmal, and they will need a massive positive regression from the field to level the series. If you’re hunting for value in the totals market, I believe the trends point to some fireworks. The over has hit in three of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last four games when playing as an underdog. Similarly, the over has cashed in five of the New York Knicks’ last seven games. Despite the notorious defensive intensity of the playoffs, the math suggests an elevated scoreline.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code

Securing this bankroll boost is a fast and logical process. Follow these structured steps to activate your offer using bonus code WTOP365:

Create Your Account: Download the bet365 app and register a new account. You’ll need to provide standard personal information like your full name, date of birth, and physical address to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to input the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are entered for the welcome promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is fully verified, head to the promotions section within the bet365 app and officially claim the offer. Fund Your Bankroll: Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Lock in a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks moneyline, spread, or any other eligible market.

Once that initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with your bonus bets, equipping you with the capital you need to tackle the rest of the NBA postseason with confidence.