Barcelona can clinch La Liga when it hosts Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It would be a day to remember at Camp Nou if Barcelona can beat Real Madrid…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It would be a day to remember at Camp Nou if Barcelona can beat Real Madrid and clinch the Spanish league in one swoop.

Barcelona hosts Madrid on Sunday savoring the opportunity to celebrate a second straight La Liga crown with a victory or even a draw when it plays its fiercest rival.

Hansi Flick’s team leads Madrid by 11 points with four rounds left, so it can afford the slip, while Madrid is mostly playing for pride and to avoid the humiliation of watching Barcelona celebrate at its expense.

Only a Madrid victory at Barcelona’s stadium can avoid the title going to the host.

“We’re fully switched on and we want the win because it would be the best way to clinch the league title,” Barcelona defender Jules Koundé said.

The clasico will be the first in over three years at Camp Nou, which was closed for refurbishment until midway through this season.

Players to watch

The clasico could be Robert Lewandowski’s last in a Barcelona shirt, so all eyes will be on his performance. The 37-year-old Poland striker has lost his first-choice status for Flick, and his contract is expiring this summer.

Raphinha could see some playing time after the forward returned to the team’s squad in the last round after having missed several games with an injury. It is still likely that he will start on the bench, with Marcus Rashford and Fermín López poised to make the starting frontline along with Lewandowski or Ferran Torres.

Madrid’s hopes of delaying Barcelona’s title – and keeping alive its own fragile title bid – will likely rest on Vinícius Junior. The Brazil forward is finishing the campaign in top form. He has four goals in his last three league games and has 15 goals in the competition.

The mood of Madrid’s squad as a whole will be scrutinized after reports in local media of arguments and even scuffles by players during practice this week as the team faces a second straight season without a major trophy.

Out of action

Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal after the teenage star injured a leg muscle that ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Kylian Mbappé remains doubtful after being sidelined with a hamstring issue. The Madrid striker was back to training with his teammates on Thursday, although he participated for only some of the session.

Madrid will also be without injured defenders Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy and midfielder Arda Güler.

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