Allen’s 47-ball century hurries Kolkata to 8-wicket win over Delhi in IPL

NEW DELHI (AP) — Finn Allen’s 47-ball century against Delhi Capitals rushed Kolkata Knight Riders to their fourth straight win…

NEW DELHI (AP) — Finn Allen’s 47-ball century against Delhi Capitals rushed Kolkata Knight Riders to their fourth straight win in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Allen finally struck form with an unbeaten 100 including 10 sixes and five boundaries, as Kolkata cruised to 147-2 in 14.2 overs for a thumping eight-wicket win.

Delhi struggled on a slow pitch and was restricted to 142-8 despite opening batters Pathum Nissanka (50) and Lokesh Rahul (23) providing a decent start of 49 in the first five overs.

Kolkata was up to seventh in the table, three points off the top four. Delhi was eighth and still mathematically in the playoffs race.

Allen accidentally ran out fellow opener and captain Ajinkya Rahane when his shot deflected off Mitchell Starc’s hand onto Rahane’s stumps. But Allen made up for it, and rewarded persistence after coming into the game with 110 runs from six games.

“I’ve been working on having more strings in my bow,” Allen said. “I’ve got a few starts, frustrating not to carry on. Nice to have some personal success. Sometimes being left out changes your perspective. Allows time for mental refresh. I was putting too much pressure on myself.”

The New Zealander reached a half-century off 32 balls and the second fifty off just 15. His batting partner, million dollar signing Cameroon Green, was content to feed Allen the strike and watch the fireworks.

When Kolkata was on the brink of victory and Allen was on 94, Green teed up his teammate who smashed Mukesh Kumar with his 10th six to reach his hundred and clinch the win.

Green was unbeaten on 33 off 27 balls.

“I knew I’d be the most hated player in Kolkata if I didn’t help him get the ton,” Green said.

Delhi was put in to bat, lost wickets in clusters, and slumped to 89-5 in the 11th over. That included the key dismissal of Nissanka, stumped after reaching 50.

Kolkata spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy frustrated Delhi by bowling a combined eight overs for just 45 runs.

“We were short on runs,” Delhi skipper Axar Patel said. “We lost five wickets in two-three overs and lost momentum.”

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