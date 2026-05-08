Nannie Helen Burroughs Parade, business fair prompt road closures in DC

It will be another busy weekend in D.C. with events that are expected to draw a crowd and some road closures.
The Acton Children’s Business Fair and the Nannie Helen Burroughs Parade will take place on Saturday.
Acton Children’s Business Fair closures
Police said from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., this street will be labeled as emergency no parking:
- 20th Street from Q Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW
Nannie Helen Burroughs Parade closures
Police said from around 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., these streets will be labeled as emergency no parking:
- 55th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE
- Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue between 50th and 56th streets NE
- 50th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE
From around 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., these streets will be closed to traffic:
- 55th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE
- Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue between 50th and 56th streets NE
- 50th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE
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