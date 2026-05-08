Nannie Helen Burroughs Parade, business fair prompt road closures in DC

It will be another busy weekend in D.C. with events that are expected to draw a crowd and some road closures.

It will be another busy weekend in D.C. with events that are expected to draw a crowd and some road closures.

The Acton Children’s Business Fair and the Nannie Helen Burroughs Parade will take place on Saturday.

Acton Children’s Business Fair closures

Police said from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., this street will be labeled as emergency no parking:

20th Street from Q Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Nannie Helen Burroughs Parade closures

Police said from around 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., these streets will be labeled as emergency no parking:

55th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue between 50th and 56th streets NE

50th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

From around 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., these streets will be closed to traffic:

55th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue between 50th and 56th streets NE

50th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

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