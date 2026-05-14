Mbappé says Real Madrid coach Arbeloa has made him the team’s 4th-choice striker

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé said after not starting in Real Madrid’s Spanish league soccer match against Oviedo on Thursday…

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé said after not starting in Real Madrid’s Spanish league soccer match against Oviedo on Thursday that coach Álvaro Arbeloa told him that he is the team’s fourth-choice striker.

Arbeloa appeared to be caught by surprise by Mbappé’s words and said he never told him that. He said he doesn’t know why Mbappé felt like that.

Mbappé, who had been nursing a left hamstring injury, said he was ready to play from the start against Oviedo but Arbeloa decided not to use him.

“I’m 100% fine,” Mbappé said. “I didn’t play because the coach told me I’m the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinícius Júnior) and Gonzalo (García). I accept it. I was ready to start, it was his decision. You can’t be angry with the coach, you always have to respect the opinion of the coach. I’ll keep working hard and wait to be the starter.”

Arbeloa later said he never told Mbappé he was the fourth striker in the squad.

“I don’t have four strikers, and I haven’t told anything like that to Mbappé,” Arbeloa said. “He probably didn’t understand me. I don’t really know what to tell you. I wouldn’t tell him that he’s the fourth-choice striker.”

The disagreement between Arbeloa and Mbappé is the latest in a chaotic week for Madrid, which started with an altercation between players in training that led the club to fine Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni 500,000 euros ($589,000) each.

Then came the 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the clasico on Sunday that allowed its rival to clinch the league title. On Tuesday, an edgy Madrid president Florentino Pérez called for new elections after saying he was the victim of an “organized campaign” to unseat him.

Mbappé was booed by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after coming into the match to replace García in the 68th minute. He assisted in Jude Bellingham’s 79th-minute goal that sealed Madrid’s 2-0 win.

The France star had been criticized by some fans who claimed he was saving himself for the World Cup. During his time off because of the injury, Mbappé reportedly traveled to Italy with actress Ester Expósito, prompting criticism in Spanish media that he may not be taking his rehabilitation seriously.

The striker downplayed the importance of his trip.

“I had the club’s permission to be away from Madrid,” Mbappé said. “I wasn’t the only one, but you have to accept it and move on. I can easily turn this situation around.”

Mbappé has not yet fully met expectations of his high-profile signing with Madrid two seasons ago. The club has not won a major trophy since he arrived.

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