Zucker scores go-ahead goal as Sabres beat Lightning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Zucker tipped in Bowen Byram’s shot for the go-ahead goal 7:38 into the second period,…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Zucker tipped in Bowen Byram’s shot for the go-ahead goal 7:38 into the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday night, further tightening the race for the Atlantic Division title.

Jack Quinn, with an assist from goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with 1:54 left. Josh Norris and Alex Tuch also scored. Buffalo snapped a minor 2-3-2 slump to tie the Lightning atop the division with 102 points, and two ahead of idle Montreal entering the final 10 days of the season.

Luukkonen stopped 23 shots to improve to 10-2-1 in his past 14 appearances and strengthen his hold on the starting job.

Jake Guentzel, with a goal and assist, and Nikita Kucherov also scored, and the Lightning lost in regulation for just the third time in 14 games (9-3-2). Kucherov became the NHL’s eighth Russian-born and second Lightning player to score 400 goals, and also tied Connor McDavid for the points lead with 126.

JETS 6, KRAKEN 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, and Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist each to lead Winnipeg to a victory over Seattle.

Brad Lambert and Vladislav Namestnikov, into an empty net, also scored for the Jets, who have collected points in seven of their last nine games.

Mark Scheifele registered three assists, while Josh Morrissey provided a pair. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the win.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who extended their losing streak to five games and have lost nine of their last 10.

SHARKS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith earned his 100th NHL point with a third-period goal, and San Jose beat Chicago.

Smith scored the winning goal on a wrist shot 3:28 into the third, assisted by Collin Graf and Macklin Celebrini, putting the Sharks on top 3-1.

William Eklund had a goal and assist and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Sharks.

Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar each scored for the Blackhawks.

KINGS 3, PREDATORS 2, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Adrian Kempe scored the only goal of the shootout in the second round, and Los Angeles tightened the Western Conference playoff race with a win over Nashville.

Los Angeles has played extra time in seven of its last 10 games — and 32 this season.

Joel Armia opened the scoring for the Kings and Scott Laughton made it a 2-1 lead in the second period. Jared Wright has an assist in a career-best three straight games.

Steven Stamkos tied it at 1-all for the Predators and Roman Josi knotted it at 2 early in the third.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves in the win for the Kings. Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.

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