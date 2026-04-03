Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger makes acrobatic catch to rob Marlins’ Xavier Edwards

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger is quite the acrobat. A Gold Glove-winning outfielder, Bellinger made a juggling grab of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger is quite the acrobat.

A Gold Glove-winning outfielder, Bellinger made a juggling grab of a ball that bounded off his right wrist to rob the Miami Marlins’ Xavier Edwards for the first out of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their home opener 8-2 on Friday.

“I should have caught it the first time,” Bellinger said.

Edwards drove a cutter from Ryan Yarbrough 352 feet to left field leading off the ninth.

Bellinger, a Gold Glove winner for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, sprinted 62 feet and caught up to the ball at the edge of the warning track. A left-handed thrower, Bellinger leaped and felt the ball pop up off the heel of his glove on his right hand.

He swiped his right arm downward in a 180-degree arc and snagged the ball blind at about knee level.

“I think I squeezed the glove too early,” Bellinger said. “I definitely got lucky. Threw my glove out there.”

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