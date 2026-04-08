Wild play the Stars on 4-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (45-21-12, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-20-12, in the Central Division) Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Wild (45-21-12, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-20-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 46-20-12 overall and 16-6-3 against the Central Division. The Stars lead NHL play with 68 power-play goals.

Minnesota has gone 45-21-12 overall with a 13-7-3 record in Central Division games. The Wild rank 10th in the league with 257 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 21 goals with 53 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 43 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has scored seven goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Sam Steel: out (hip), Michael Bunting: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Wild: Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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