Vegas visits Colorado after Stone’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (52-16-10, in the Central Division) Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (52-16-10, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Colorado is 52-16-10 overall and 25-9-5 at home. The Avalanche have an 18-2-5 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Vegas has an 18-14-8 record in road games and a 36-26-17 record overall. The Golden Knights have given up 237 goals while scoring 251 for a +14 scoring differential.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won 6-5 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Martin Necas led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Necas has 38 goals and 59 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 25 goals and 58 assists for the Golden Knights. Stone has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: out (finger), Cale Makar: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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