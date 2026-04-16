Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing the Underdog promo code WTOP, you will be able to capitalize on one of the best daily fantasy offers in time for the loaded spring sports schedule. Between MLB games and the NBA and NHL postseasons, you can easily lock in a $5 play to get $50 in bonus entries. Click here to sign up.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Entries

Review the core details of this welcome offer before you create your account:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Promo Confirmed April 16th by WTOP

Promo Code Overview

For DFS managers eager to build projections on the platform, the current Underdog promotion provides a highly efficient starting point. This offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who meet the necessary age requirements and reside in a participating state.

Unlocking the bonus is a straightforward equation: simply sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to use your entries to build a fantasy lineup around Guardians starter Parker Messick at Progressive Field, or you prefer to make picks for tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament games, this promotion gives you the flexibility to diversify your entries.

Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Using your bonus entries on Underdog requires identifying high-probability outcomes. If you are building your daily fantasy card, consider these intriguing options:

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners): O/U 0.5 hits

(San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners): O/U 0.5 hits Jacob Wilson (Athletics vs. Texas Rangers): O/U 1.5 hits

(Athletics vs. Texas Rangers): O/U 1.5 hits Brendan Donovan (Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres): O/U 0.5 hits

(Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres): O/U 0.5 hits Steven Kwan (Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles): O/U 0.5 hits

(Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles): O/U 0.5 hits Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners): O/U 0.5 hits

(San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners): O/U 0.5 hits Chase DeLauter (Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles): O/U 0.5 hits

(Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles): O/U 0.5 hits Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres): O/U 1.5 hits

(Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres): O/U 1.5 hits Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians): O/U 0.5 hits

(Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians): O/U 0.5 hits Shane Baz (Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians): O/U 4.5 hits

Analyzing the underlying metrics reveals several discrepancies to target. Fernando Tatis Jr. holds a 0.5 hit line. He will be tested by Seattle starter Luis Castillo.

In Cleveland, contact rates dictate the market. Guardians outfielder and contact hitter Steven Kwan has a line of 0.5 hits. Oriole star Gunnar Henderson is projected for 0.5 hits against Parker Messick, making both players reliable floor options.

On the mound, Baltimore’s Shane Baz brings a 7.31 K/9 rate into Progressive Field. His 4.5 strikeout line presents an interesting dilemma. He will try to exceed his line against a team with a strong track record of making contact.

Looking Ahead: Stanley Cup Playoffs + NBA Play-In Tournament

The utility of your bonus entries extends beyond the diamond. Tomorrow’s slate the NBA Play-In Tournament. Basketball fans can look to project stats for the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Orlando Magic, or the Golden State Warriors facing the Phoenix Suns. The Stanley Cup Playoffs will start soon, too. Building a multi-sport card allows you to maximize your edge across the most significant matchups of the week.

Claim Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Reward

Activating your new account and claiming your bonus entries is a systematic process. First, ensure that you are a new user who meets the necessary age and regional requirements. Click here to register an account using your standard personal information. During this initial sign-up phase, you must enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility.

Next, fund your wallet with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Once your account is capitalized, simply play a $5 entry on any upcoming matchup. Submitting that initial $5 entry officially activates your $50 in bonus entries.

When structuring your picks, Underdog provides two distinct entry formats: