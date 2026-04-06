Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get a $50 Bonus for NCAAB, NBA and MLB Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users only can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action by using the Underdog promo code WTOP during registration to secure a massive instant reward. When you sign up here and play just $5 on your first entry, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries.

This straightforward welcome bonus can be used to target your favorite player props in today’s blockbuster college basketball matchup between the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines, as well as any NBA game this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball Picks

Before you finalize your picks for tonight’s massive championship matchup, ensure you are fully equipped with the latest welcome bonus. Review the essential details for this exclusive welcome offer below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 6, 2026

New customers have an excellent opportunity to maximize their action tonight. When you register for a new account using the promo code WTOP and play $5 on your first entry, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries. This straightforward welcome bonus delivers an immediate boost to your bankroll, giving you extra ammunition to target your favorite player props during the top-tier clash between the Huskies and Wolverines.

Please note that this exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus entries, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform operates. Once those standard eligibility criteria are met and your $5 entry is submitted, your $50 reward will be instantly credited and ready to deploy.

How to Use Your Underdog Promo for UConn vs. Michigan

The UConn Huskies (29-5) take on the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) in the NCAA title game on Monday night. You can use your bonus to make picks on points, rebounds, assists and three pointers.

Props & Analysis

UConn Huskies:

Alex Karaban: Total Points – Over 11.5 (-132) / Under 11.5 (+100)

Total Points – Over 11.5 (-132) / Under 11.5 (+100) Tarris Reed Jr.: Total Rebounds – Over 9.5 (+109) / Under 9.5 (-145)

Total Rebounds – Over 9.5 (+109) / Under 9.5 (-145) Braylon Mullins: Total Points – Over 11.5 (-127) / Under 11.5 (-103)

Total Points – Over 11.5 (-127) / Under 11.5 (-103) Silas Demary Jr.: Total Assists – Over 5.5 (-155) / Under 5.5 (+108)

Total Assists – Over 5.5 (-155) / Under 5.5 (+108) Solo Ball: Total 3-Point Field Goals – Over 2.5 (-173)

Michigan Wolverines:

Yaxel Lendeborg: Total Points – Over 14.5 (-117) / Under 14.5 (-118)

Total Points – Over 14.5 (-117) / Under 14.5 (-118) Aday Mara: Total Rebounds – Over 7.5 (-117) / Under 7.5 (-114)

Total Rebounds – Over 7.5 (-117) / Under 7.5 (-114) Elliot Cadeau: Total Assists – Over 7.5 (-132) / Under 7.5 (+100)

Total Assists – Over 7.5 (-132) / Under 7.5 (+100) Morez Johnson Jr.: Total Points – Over 11.5 (-112) / Under 11.5 (-120)

Total Points – Over 11.5 (-112) / Under 11.5 (-120) Nimari Burnett: Total 3-Point Field Goals – Over 1.5 (+110) / Under 1.5 (-148)

Looking at the season statistics, several player props present compelling value tonight. UConn’s Alex Karaban is averaging a robust 16.0 points per game this postseason, providing strong support for the over on his 11.5 points line. Down low, Tarris Reed Jr. has dominated the glass, pulling down 13.0 rebounds per game—well above his consensus prop line of 9.5.

For the Wolverines, Yaxel Lendeborg has been an offensive force, posting a team-high 19.0 points per game during the tournament on highly efficient shooting (76.3% True Shooting), making his 14.5 point total look like a modest hurdle. Additionally, Michigan’s floor general, Elliot Cadeau, is dishing out an impressive 8.6 assists per contest, giving backers plenty of statistical confidence to target the over on his 7.5 assists prop.

Use Your Bonus on NBA, MLB, and the Masters

While college basketball provides plenty of excitement tonight, your $50 in bonus entries offers incredible flexibility across the sporting landscape. New users can also use their Underdog bonus entries to target player props in the NBA, upcoming MLB games, and even golf’s premier event, the Masters.

Whether you want to build entries on the hardwood, the diamond, or the golf course, this welcome bonus ensures you are covered for all the major action.

How to Activate Your Underdog Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s blockbuster matchup in Indianapolis? Claiming your bonus is quick and easy. To activate this offer, you must be a new user and meet your state’s age and region requirements. Here is a step-by-step guide to securing your bonus:

Register: Create your new account by here providing standard personal information. Be sure to enter the Underdog promo code WTOP during the sign-up process.

Create your new account by here providing standard personal information. Be sure to enter the Underdog promo code during the sign-up process. Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided on the platform.

Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided on the platform. Play: Submit a $5 entry using your favorite college basketball props to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entry for the Huskies and Wolverines game, you have two distinct ways to play: