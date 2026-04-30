Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 NBA for Nuggets-Wolves, NBA Playoff Picks

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There are three NBA playoff games tonight between the Knicks/Hawks, Celtics/Sixers and Nuggets/Wolves, and you can get in on the action with the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer are able to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on any NBA, NHL or MLB game tonight.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport. Once this initial entry is placed you will receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Entries

Before the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off, new players can quickly unlock their promotional value. Check out the details for this exclusive welcome offer below to get started ahead of tonight’s slate.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer is a streamlined process for new Underdog customers. When you sign up with promo code WTOP and play just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account. We put a lot of stock into smart bankroll management, and this is the perfect boost to utilize during the 2025 NBA Postseason. It gives you extra ammunition to target market inefficiencies and player projections as the Nuggets and Timberwolves get going at 9:30 PM ET.

To successfully claim the promotion, you must be a brand-new user on the platform, meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction, and be physically located in a participating state. Once your eligibility is confirmed and your initial $5 entry is locked in, you can immediately put your $50 in bonus entries to use on tonight’s matchups.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your promotional value into action, tonight’s slate offers several high-scoring projections. Here are the five players with the highest total point over/unders for the night:

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 29.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 29.5 Points Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) vs. Atlanta Hawks — 26.5 Points

(New York Knicks) vs. Atlanta Hawks — 26.5 Points Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 26.5 Points

(Boston Celtics) vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 26.5 Points Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 26.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 26.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) vs. Boston Celtics — 25.5 Points

Tonight’s matchups are packed with elite scoring talent, making these props ideal targets for your entries. Nikola Jokic leads all players with a massive 29.5-point line. Averaging 25.4 points per game this playoff series, he will need to step up his scoring to reach this line tonight.

Jalen Brunson presents another fantastic opportunity. The Knicks’ primary scoring threat is averaging a stellar 28.2 points this series and draws a highly favorable matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are surrendering 113.4 points while allowing the Knicks to shoot 48.1% from the field.

In the Eastern Conference clash, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey are primed to trade blows. Maxey faces a massive test; his 25.5-point line goes up against a stingy Boston Celtics defense that has restricted the Sixers to a mere 102.2 points per game. On the other side of the court, Brown (averaging 25.8 PPG) draws a much softer Philadelphia 76ers unit allowing 110.6 points per game to the Celtics.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to claim your bonus before the Nuggets and Timberwolves tip off, the process is quick and simple. First, you will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, promo code WTOP is required to lock in the promotion.

Keep in mind that you must be a brand-new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate. Once your account is set up, make a deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, simply play a $5 entry on tonight’s postseason matchups to automatically activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When putting together your picks for tonight’s games, you will have two distinct ways to structure your entry:

Standard Entry: A standard entry requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest payout. It does stand to reason that the risk is higher, as all legs must hit for your entry to be a winner, but the multipliers reflect that upside.

A standard entry requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest payout. It does stand to reason that the risk is higher, as all legs must hit for your entry to be a winner, but the multipliers reflect that upside. Flex Entry: If you prefer a little margin for error, you have the option to flex an entry featuring 3+ picks. With this route, you can still receive some winnings even if one leg is incorrect.

Whether you hunt the maximum payout or choose the safety of a flex entry, activating these bonus entries gives you an analytical edge to get in on the action for the 2025 NBA Postseason.