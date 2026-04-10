Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for the Masters, NBA, MLB Games This Weekend

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Start placing your favorite entries across the Masters, NBA and MLB games with a bonus in hand after redeeming the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to to receive a guaranteed fantasy bonus today.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport today, including the Masters or any NBA and MLB game, which will automatically trigger a $50 bonus in fantasy entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Bonus Entries

Before the Lakers and Suns tip off tonight, here is everything you need to know about the current welcome promotion. Review the table below for the specific offer details and requirements to find your edge:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

The Underdog welcome offer gives new customers an exciting opportunity to boost their entry arsenal ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Suns and Lakers. By simply signing up and playing just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on your favorite NBA player props. It does stand to reason that saving your bonus funds for a longshot projection later this week is a viable strategy, but this promotion delivers guaranteed value right from the start.

Keep in mind that this exclusive offer is strictly for first-time players. To successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, you must be a new Underdog customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once you register and submit your qualifying $5 play, the bonus funds will instantly hit your account, ready for action.

NBA Player Props Tonight via Underdog

If you are looking to put your promo to use and find some market inefficiencies, tonight’s matchups offer some intriguing scoring projections for the league’s top stars. Here are the five players with the highest point totals for tonight’s slate:

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 25.5 points

25.5 points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Phoenix Suns: 24.5 points

24.5 points Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves) @ Houston Rockets: 23.5 points

23.5 points Dillon Brooks (Phoenix Suns) @ Los Angeles Lakers: 19.5 points

19.5 points Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 18.5 points

Tonight’s slate is headlined by veteran superstars facing stiff defensive tests, which is exactly where we look for underlying value. Kevin Durant enters his matchup boasting the highest point total on the board at 25.5. He will have to earn every basket against a Timberwolves defense that gives up 114.3 points per game and limits opponents to a .529 effective field goal percentage. Still, Durant has been a dominant scoring force for Houston, averaging an impressive 25.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is staring down a 24.5-point line against the visiting Suns. The Suns’ defense has been relatively stingy, holding opponents to 111.3 points per contest and a .470 field goal percentage. However, James remains the engine of the Lakers’ attack, averaging 20.9 points and 7.1 assists this season, and will look to break down the Phoenix interior.

Finally, Julius Randle faces a tough road challenge against the Rockets. Houston’s defense is one of the tightest on the schedule, surrendering a mere 109.8 points per game and holding opponents to a .459 shooting percentage. With his line set at 23.5 points, market consensus expects a grind. Randle averages 21.1 points this season, meaning he will need a highly efficient night to clear this mark against Houston’s rigid defense.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started before the Suns and Lakers tip off is incredibly straightforward. To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your jurisdiction.

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Download the app or visit the site to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Submit Your Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry on tonight’s Lakers vs. Suns matchup—or any other game on the slate—in order to activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your bonus entries are credited, you have a couple of strategic options when building your projections. A standard entry of 2+ picks will trigger the largest potential payout multiplier, but keep in mind that all legs must hit in order for your entry to win.

The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks. With a flex entry, your payout multiplier is slightly reduced, but you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect. We’ve seen time and time again that this provides a great safety net as you hunt for longshot picks on the NBA schedule.