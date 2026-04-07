Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Rockets-Suns, NBA, MLB Entries

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All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on all NBA and MLB entries today, including a couple fun NBA games between the Hornets-Celtics, Lakers-Thunder and Rockets-Suns.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB, or any other sport and event to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries. This is a guaranteed bonus that is redeemed after placing that initial $5 entry.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

As the Lakers prepare to host the Thunder, new players can activate their daily fantasy journey with this special welcome offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

Unlocking the Underdog promo code is a straightforward process designed to give your daily fantasy entries an immediate boost before the Lakers and Thunder tip off. By simply signing up and placing your first $5 entry on any contest—including player totals for tonight’s showdown—you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. We put a lot of stock in finding low-risk opportunities, and this bonus provides the perfect runway to explore different lineup combinations and longshot player props without committing a massive initial investment.

Please note that this special welcome offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog legally operates. Once registered and verified, your bonus funds will hit your account instantly after your qualifying $5 play, allowing you to dive right into the daily fantasy action.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Underdog

If you are looking to maximize your action on tonight’s matchups, here are the top player point totals available on the board:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) @ Los Angeles Lakers: 30.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder) @ Los Angeles Lakers: 30.5 Points Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) vs. Houston Rockets: 26.5 Points

(Phoenix Suns) vs. Houston Rockets: 26.5 Points Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets) @ Phoenix Suns: 25.5 Points

(Houston Rockets) @ Phoenix Suns: 25.5 Points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 23.5 Points

With tonight’s Underdog promo, we are looking at some fascinating projections centered around four of the league’s most prolific scorers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the board with a lofty point total of 30.5 against the Lakers. SGA has been electric throughout the season, averaging 31.4 points per game. It does stand to reason that against a Lakers defense allowing 115.3 points per contest, the over presents a highly favorable environment. On the flip side, LeBron James carries a 23.5-point total. Averaging 20.8 points on the season, James has an uphill battle; he has to navigate a stingy Thunder defense that holds opponents to just 107.5 points per game, but his usage rate will be higher due to the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

In the second marquee matchup, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant go head-to-head. Booker draws a 26.5-point projection and enters the contest blazing hot, averaging an impressive 29.6 points over his last five appearances. The Rockets surrender a respectable 110.0 points per game, but Booker’s current form makes him a dangerous offensive threat to clear this number. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant takes the floor for Houston with his total set at 25.5. Durant has been incredibly consistent, putting up 25.9 points per game this season. The Suns’ defense allows 111.3 points per night, setting up a balanced, high-value matchup for Durant to potentially eclipse his consensus projection.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting in on the daily fantasy action for the upcoming April 7 showdown between the Lakers and the Thunder is quick and easy. To unlock your welcome bonus ahead of tip-off, follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a completely new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure the promo code WTOP is entered. This is required to claim the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Deposit a minimum of $5 into your newly created account using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup—or any other contest during the 2025 regular season—to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded and you are ready to construct your lineup, you will have two distinct ways to play. A standard entry requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout; however, keep in mind that every single leg must hit for your entry to be successful.

If you prefer to hedge your projections with a bit of a safety net, your other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks. With a flex entry, you can still secure winnings even if one leg is incorrect, allowing you to stay in the green even if a player unexpectedly falls short of their projection.