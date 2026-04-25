Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Picks (April 25)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their daily fantasy entries can unlock an initial bankroll boost using Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to lock in your projections for the upcoming showdown between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, or prefer to use your bonus entries on any other basketball markets available this week, this introductory offer provides the perfect way to jumpstart your daily fantasy experience. Underdog should be a go-to option for sports fans this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tip off, ensure your account is equipped with the best sign-up offer available. Review the daily fantasy offer details below to seamlessly claim your bonus entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2026

When you register with this promo, all you need to do is play $5 on your first entry to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This bonus provides the flexibility to build multiple entries and explore different player projections without immediately dipping further into your own funds.

This special offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the promotion and secure your bonus entries, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of your registration. Confirm your eligibility ahead of time so your account is fully loaded and ready for action.

Saturday NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to put your Underdog promo to use, the upcoming schedule features several massive point projections for the league’s top superstars. Here are five players with the highest consensus points projections for their upcoming games:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns): 31.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns): 31.5 Points Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves): 29.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves): 29.5 Points Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic): 28.5 Points

(Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic): 28.5 Points Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets): 29.5 Points

(Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets): 29.5 Points Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks): 26.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops the board with a projection of 31.5 points. He is perfectly positioned to exceed this number, having averaged 31.0 points over his last five games while facing a vulnerable Phoenix Suns defense that allows a staggering 119.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic sits with a 29.5-point projection against a Timberwolves defense surrendering 108.7 points per game. Jokic has averaged 25.3 points recently, implying high expectations for his next performance. Opposite him, Anthony Edwards holds a 27.5-point projection against Denver. Keep an eye on his status before locking in your entries, as he is currently listed as Day-to-Day with an undisclosed issue after leaving his last game early.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus is quick and evidence-backed. Follow these simple steps to unlock your $50 in bonus entries: