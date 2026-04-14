Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Blazers-Suns

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Gear up for a fun NBA play-in schedule of games tonight when you redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer are able to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on any NBA or MLB game tonight, which features the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns for the play-in.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport today to get started. This will automatically redeem your $50 in fantasy entries, as the outcome of that entry does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action

Before you lock in your daily fantasy sports picks for the showdown between the Heat and the Hornets, it is crucial to maximize your starting capital. Getting started is quick and simple, equipping your account with extra entries to attack tonight’s Eastern Time slate.

Review the details of the exclusive welcome offer below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

By utilizing the promo code WTOP during your registration, your very first $5 entry triggers an automatic $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are heavily targeting Heat and Hornets players or hunting for longshot projections across the entire NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, these bonus entries give you incredible flexibility to start your experience.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly for new Underdog customers who meet the regional age requirements and are located in a participating state. Once claimed, these bonus entries provide the perfect boost to kickstart your daily fantasy sports portfolio.

NBA Entries Tonight via Underdog

If you are looking to take advantage of your promotional offers for tonight’s action, targeting player points is an excellent way to exploit market inefficiencies. Here are the five players with the highest points over/under projections for tonight’s games, based on consensus lines:

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers) – 26.5 Points

– 26.5 Points Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns) – 23.5 Points

– 23.5 Points Tyler Herro (Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets) – 22.5 Points

– 22.5 Points LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat) – 22.5 Points

– 22.5 Points Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets) – 21.5 Points

Looking at the projections for tonight’s slate, we put a lot of stock in situational context. Devin Booker headlines the board with a towering 26.5-point projection, staring down a massive usage rate against the Trail Blazers. On the other side of the floor, Portland’s Deni Avdija carries a 23.5-point total, establishing a clear narrative for a high-scoring duel between two offensive focal points.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference matchup offers fantastic hidden value. Tyler Herro (22.5 points) and Bam Adebayo (21.5 points) are positioned to dominate the offensive load for the Heat. We’ve seen time and time again that injury reports dictate player volume, and with Miami managing absences for Nikola Jović (ankle) and Dru Smith (foot), it stands to reason that Herro and Adebayo will absorb elite shooting opportunities. Charlotte will counter with LaMelo Ball, whose 22.5-point projection perfectly mirrors Herro’s, setting the stage for a highly correlated, back-and-forth offensive script.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to build an analytical, value-driven daily fantasy lineup for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup? Claiming your $50 bonus is a seamless process. You must use the promo code WTOP during sign-up to unlock this offer.

Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus entries for the Play-In Tournament:

Create an Account: Register as a completely new user by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. You must meet specific age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a daily fantasy entry of at least $5. Once placed, Underdog will automatically credit your account with $50 in bonus entries.

When constructing your entry for the Heat and Hornets, you have two strategic approaches to choose from: