Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for the Masters, NBA, MLB Entries (April 8)

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Gear up for a fun week of sports with MLB and NBA games today and the Masters the rest of the weekend when you redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who get set up with a new account will be able to redeem a guaranteed bonus to get their new account started.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on Underdog. That is all it takes to redeem this $50 fantasy bonus, as the outcome of that initial wager does not batter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Fantasy Entries

Before you start locking in your daily fantasy sports entries and searching for those high-value longshot props, it does stand to reason that you should take full advantage of this welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the introductory details:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

By utilizing promo code WTOP, new Underdog customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can simply sign up and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. We’ve seen time and time again that building a healthy bankroll early is crucial for long-term success, and this promotion is designed specifically to help first-time players do exactly that while getting in on the NBA action.

NBA Player Prop Entries via Underdog

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the LA Clippers on April 8, 2026, with tip-off scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. With both teams navigating the late-season grind, we put a lot of stock in how these high-stakes environments impact player usage and prop lines.

Here is a roundup of the popular player props for tonight’s matchup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points 29.5 | Total Assists 6.5

Total Points 29.5 | Total Assists 6.5 Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points 14.5 | Total Rebounds 8.5

Total Points 14.5 | Total Rebounds 8.5 Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points 15.5 | Total Assists 4.5

Total Points 15.5 | Total Assists 4.5 Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Points 7.5 | Total 3-Point FG 1.5

Total Points 7.5 | Total 3-Point FG 1.5 Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder): Total Rebounds 7.5

Total Rebounds 7.5 Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): Total Points 26.5 | Total Rebounds 6.5

Total Points 26.5 | Total Rebounds 6.5 Darius Garland (LA Clippers): Total Points 18.5 | Total Assists 5.5

Total Points 18.5 | Total Assists 5.5 Brook Lopez (LA Clippers): Total Points 9.5 | Total Rebounds 4.5

Total Points 9.5 | Total Rebounds 4.5 Derrick Jones Jr. (LA Clippers): Total Points 7.5 | Total Rebounds 3.5

Total Points 7.5 | Total Rebounds 3.5 Kris Dunn (LA Clippers): Total Assists 3.5 | Total Points 5.5

When analyzing the lines, we are always looking for value beyond the surface numbers. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, backing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s point totals has been a remarkably consistent strategy. Furthermore, Chet Holmgren’s rebounding prop sits at 8.5. This aligns perfectly with his season production of roughy 8.8 rebounds per game.

On the LA Clippers’ side, Kawhi Leonard commands a 26.5 points prop. Through 63 games, Leonard has averaged 28 points per game, positioning him nicely to clear this total in a high-usage role.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Securing your bonus entries for tonight’s showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers is a quick and straightforward process. To activate your $50 in bonus entries, simply follow these steps, ensuring you use promo code WTOP during registration:

Create and Register Your Account: Begin by signing up as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a first-time player on the platform and meet all age and region requirements for your jurisdiction. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Head over to the NBA lobbies and find tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers matchup. Construct and play a $5 entry to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to build your entry and target those value props, the platform offers two primary ways to play, depending on your risk tolerance: