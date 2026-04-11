Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Rangers-Dodgers, MLB, Masters Entries Today

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Start placing your favorite entries across the Masters and MLB games today, including a fun matchup tonight between the Rangers and Dodgers when you sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport today to get started. This will automatically redeem your $50 in fantasy entries, as the outcome of that entry does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Masters Bonus

Before Jack Leiter (#22) and Emmet Sheehan (#80) take the mound in Los Angeles, or Ranger Suarez (#55) visits Kyle Leahy (#62) in St. Louis, it makes sense to take advantage of the latest promotional offer to build your card. We put a lot of stock in finding early value, and unlocking your bonus is the first step.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

Securing your Underdog welcome offer is a streamlined process for new customers. By simply creating your account and playing $5 on an opening entry—such as a pitcher projection for Kyle Leahy when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Boston Red Sox—you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your bankroll.

Once those bonus entries instantly hit your account, you will have plenty of flexibility to target other exciting matchups on the diamond. You can immediately use your $50 bonus to build a card for the April 12 clash where Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers host Jack Leiter and the Texas Rangers. Please note that this promotional offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who meet their local jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Today

Once your bonus entries are secured, you can immediately dive into the MLB slate today. We are constantly looking for market inefficiencies, and tonight we have identified several intriguing spots. Here are eight of the most heavily projected players to record a hit:

Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers)

Jarren Duran (Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals)

Wilyer Abreu (Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals)

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers)

Trevor Story (Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals)

Ivan Herrera (St. Louis Cardinals vs. Boston Red Sox)

JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis Cardinals vs. Boston Red Sox)

Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals)

In Los Angeles, the spotlight firmly belongs to Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Both Dodgers sluggers are heavily projected to record a hit against Texas Rangers starter Jack Leiter. While Leiter is looking to hit his consensus strikeout over, navigating the top of this Dodgers lineup will be a significant hurdle for the young pitcher. There is real value in examining how rookies handle prime-time matchups against elite bats.

Meanwhile, a historic rivalry resumes as the Boston Red Sox feature three hitters—Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Trevor Story—who are heavily favored in the prop market to get a hit against Cardinals pitching. On the mound for Boston, Ranger Suarez faces an uphill battle to clear his strikeout projection. It does stand to reason that he will be tested early, as he is tasked with cooling off a St. Louis lineup anchored by Ivan Herrera and JJ Wetherholt.

Both Cardinals are strongly projected to find the hit column tonight. Combining these star-studded hit and strikeout props is the perfect way to put your welcome bonus to work, especially when you can isolate these specific situational matchups.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your bonus for this week’s MLB action is a straightforward process. Whether you want to focus on the April 11 showdown between the Boston Red Sox (4-8) and St. Louis Cardinals (7-5), or wait for the April 12 matchup featuring the Texas Rangers (7-5) and Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3), just follow these simple steps to claim your reward:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate. Use the Promo Code: Ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as it is required to claim the welcome bonus during your sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $5 into your new bankroll using one of the platform’s secure methods. Submit Your First Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available market—such as a pitcher projection for Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy (#62) or Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan (#80)—in order to activate the $50 bonus entries.

When building your initial qualifying entry, or when using your bonus funds later, you will have two primary gameplay formats to choose from. Finding the right structure is key to maximizing your longshot potential:

Standard Entry: A standard entry consists of 2+ picks and will trigger the largest possible payout multiplier. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be graded as a win.

A standard entry consists of 2+ picks and will trigger the largest possible payout multiplier. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be graded as a win. Flex Entry: The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly lower than a standard play, a flex entry provides a built-in safety net. You can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect.

Choose the entry style that best fits your analytical strategy, lock in your selections before the first pitch, and enjoy the action on the diamond!