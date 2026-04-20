Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Picks (April 20)

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We are now on to Game 2 of every NBA playoff series with three games tonight, and you can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a generous DFS bonus for these games and more.







All new users who sign up with this welcome offer are able to receive a $50 bonus, guaranteed, to use on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB regular season, or any other sport and market.

The instantly awarded $50 in bonus entries can be used right away to construct your player props for this massive matchup, or you can apply them toward any other NBA game on the schedule this week. Remember, this promotion is strictly for new users.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

Before the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off tonight, make sure you are locked in with the latest welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in finding an edge, and starting with house funds is exactly that. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to claim your bonus entries for tonight’s game:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

To take full advantage of this exclusive welcome offer for the 2025 NBA Postseason, eligible new Underdog customers simply need to create an account and play $5 on their first entry. Once that initial entry is placed, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. These bonus funds can be used right away to build your card around the star-studded clash between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your instant $50 bonus, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform operates.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to build out your entry for tonight’s slate, we need to talk about consensus projections and where the real value lies. Here are the five players commanding the highest point over/unders for the night:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks) — 27.5 Points

(New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks) — 27.5 Points Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) — 27.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) — 27.5 Points Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets) — 26.5 Points

(Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets) — 26.5 Points Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) — 25.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) — 25.5 Points Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks) — 21.5 Points

Jalen Brunson tops the board tonight and finds himself in an excellent situational spot. He scored 28 points in Game 1 against the Hawks, and is now primed to stay hot in Game 2 tonight.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets’ star duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are both commanding massive totals. Murray was awesome in Game 1 scoring 30 points, while Jokić is posted 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

On the other side of the floor, Anthony Edwards looks to clear his 26.5-point projection, scoring 22 points in Game 1 on relatively inefficient shooting.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To unlock your bonus entries for tonight’s April 20 postseason clash between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, follow these simple steps. Please note that the promo code WTOP is required during sign-up to claim this promotion.

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements for your location. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s slate to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded and you are ready to make your picks, you have two distinct ways to build your card: