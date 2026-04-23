Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Picks

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All new users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries. This bonus if guaranteed, giving you the perfect opportunity to dive into the NBA playoffs tonight with a bonus in hand.







Whether you want to put your bonus entries to work right away on tonight’s critical playoff matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets or use them to make picks on any other NBA game tonight or throughout the week, this welcome offer provides immediate value.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoff Entries

Before the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off their Western Conference First Round matchup, it does stand to reason that you should take advantage of this exclusive sign-up offer. Review the details below to ensure you have everything you need to claim your bonus entries for tonight’s game.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a simple process for fans looking to exploit market inefficiencies in tonight’s playoff action. To unlock the bonus before tip-off, new Underdog customers just need to sign up and play $5 on their first contest. Once that initial entry is submitted, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries credited directly to your account.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively reserved for new Underdog customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. The instant $50 in bonus entries provides fantastic flexibility, allowing you to immediately build your daily fantasy entries for tonight’s showdown or stash them to capitalize on future matchups throughout the postseason.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for April 23, 2026, at 09:30 PM EDT. With two games already completed in this best-of-seven matchup, both squads are battling to secure a critical advantage to advance out of the first round.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Props & Analysis

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic: 27.5 Points Jamal Murray: 27.5 Points Aaron Gordon: 5.5 Total Rebounds Cameron Johnson: 1.5 3-Point Field Goals Made Christian Braun: 11.5 Points

Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: 28.5 Points Rudy Gobert: 10.5 Total Rebounds Julius Randle: 18.5 Points Donte DiVincenzo: 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made Jaden McDaniels: 13.5 Points



Looking at the early postseason numbers, we can spot a few clear trends. Jamal Murray has been an offensive powerhouse for the Denver Nuggets, racking up 60 total points (30.0 per game) through the first two games, which makes the over on his 27.5 points prop highly compelling. Nikola Jokic is also a massive presence on the glass, pulling down 28 total rebounds (14.0 per game), suggesting strong value on the over for his 13.5 rebounds line. Additionally, Christian Braun is currently outperforming his 11.5 points line, having scored 28 total points (14.0 per game) so far in the series.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.0 points per game, tracking just below his 28.5 prop line, but he has been highly aggressive on the boards with 19 total rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo has been lethal from beyond the arc, hitting 8 three-pointers on 14 attempts through two games, comfortably supporting the over on his 2.5 made threes prop. Julius Randle is also producing efficiently, putting up 20.0 points per game (40 total points), showing solid value against his 18.5 points line.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the playoff action as the Minnesota Timberwolves clash with the Denver Nuggets? Activating your bonus is quick and easy.

First, you will need to create and register an account by providing some standard personal information. During this sign-up process, it is required that you enter Underdog promo code WTOP to ensure your account is eligible for the welcome offer. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to participate.

Next, make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Finally, play a $5 entry on tonight’s matchup or any other available contest. Submitting that initial entry is all it takes to automatically activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to put your picks together, Underdog gives you flexibility in how you play: