Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Picks (April 22)

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For new users aiming to get in on tonight’s NBA and NHL playoff action, utilizing the Underdog promo code WTOP unlocks an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the slate tonight, including Game 2 between the Magic vs. Pistons and Suns vs. Thunder.







We put a lot of stock in finding immediate value, and this promotion is as straightforward as it gets: sign up for a new account and play just $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are looking to build a data-driven lineup for tonight’s Western Conference showdown or prefer to use your entries on any other NBA game happening this week, this new-user-only promotion provides the perfect opportunity to boost your entry potential right out of the gate.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Postseason Action

As the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face off, new Underdog customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state can easily claim their welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s scheduled 09:30 PM ET tip-off.

Review the consensus details below to lock in your bonus before the game gets underway:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

The mechanics of the promotion are built for quick action. Once you have created your new account and verified your eligibility, simply play $5 on your first entry. Upon placing that qualifying $5 play, Underdog instantly rewards your account with $50 in bonus entries. It does stand to reason that utilizing these bonus funds on tonight’s playoff clash or stashing them for future matchups is a smart, forward-looking way to navigate the 2026 NBA Postseason.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

The Phoenix Suns travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 09:30 PM ET. The two squads are currently battling in the Western Conference First Round, with one game already completed in this best-of-seven playoff series.

Let’s dive into the board and identify where the market inefficiencies lie for tonight’s slate.

Suns vs Thunder Props & Analysis

Phoenix Suns Player Props:

Devin Booker: Total Points 22.5

Total Points 22.5 Dillon Brooks: Total 3-Point Field Goals 1.5

Total 3-Point Field Goals 1.5 Jalen Green: Total Points 17.5

Total Points 17.5 Royce O’Neale: Total Rebounds 4.5

Total Rebounds 4.5 Jordan Goodwin: Total Assists 1.5

Oklahoma City Thunder Player Props:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Total Points 31.5

Total Points 31.5 Jalen Williams: Total Points 18.5

Total Points 18.5 Chet Holmgren: Total Rebounds 9.5

Total Rebounds 9.5 Isaiah Hartenstein: Total Rebounds 7.5

Total Rebounds 7.5 Luguentz Dort: Total 3-Point Field Goals 1.5

When analyzing the board, recent playoff performances heavily support several of these over projections. For the Phoenix Suns, Dillon Brooks easily cleared his 1.5 three-point prop in Game 1. We put a lot of stock in volume, and seeing Brooks log 32 minutes while hoisting 10 attempts from deep (connecting on three) screams underlying value.

On the Oklahoma City Thunder side, Jalen Williams looks incredibly strong to eclipse his 18.5 points line. He tallied 22 points while shooting a highly efficient 60% from the field in his first outing, proving he can shoulder high-leverage usage. Inside the paint, Isaiah Hartenstein secured 8 rebounds in Game 1, providing solid situational backing for his 7.5 rebounds prop.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick and seamless process. To get started, you must be a new user and meet the required age and region requirements for your location.

Follow these steps to claim your bonus before the opening tip:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile by entering your standard personal information. During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your Entry: Place a $5 entry on tonight’s NBA playoff slate. This qualifying play immediately activates your $50 in bonus entries.

When constructing your entry for the Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, you have two distinct, strategic ways to play:

Standard Entry: This format requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that every single leg must hit for your entry to be graded as a winner.

This format requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that every single leg must hit for your entry to be graded as a winner. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net—which is rarely a bad idea when targeting longshot props—you can choose to flex an entry with 3+ picks. With a flex play, you still receive a return on your entry even if one leg falls short.

Choose the entry style that best aligns with your analytical strategy and leverage tonight’s postseason action for maximum value.