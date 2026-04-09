Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Masters, NBA and MLB Entries

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into an awesome sports day today by utilizing the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to to receive a guaranteed fantasy bonus, which can be used on any event today ranging from the MLB, NBA and Masters.







To get started, create a new account and place a $5 entry on the Masters, NBA, MLB, or any other sport. This will automatically trigger a $50 bonus in fantasy entries, guaranteed

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Matchups

Before you lock in your prop picks for the upcoming clash between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, make sure you have all the intel needed to claim your signup bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the value you can unlock today:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

It goes without saying that new Underdog customers should capitalize on this exclusive welcome offer to elevate their gameplay. To get started, simply register for an account and make an initial entry of just $5. Once your qualifying play is placed, your account will instantly be credited with $50 in bonus entries. This provides plenty of additional capital to aggressively hunt for value in tonight’s NBA matchups.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers physically located in a participating state who meet the specific legal age requirements for their jurisdiction. By capitalizing on this straightforward “play $5, get $50” mechanic, you can confidently lock in your props and maximize your promotional value right before tip-off.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Underdog

If you’re looking to put your promotional value into action, tonight’s slate offers several high-profile scoring props that stand out. We put a lot of stock into market inefficiencies, and analyzing these point props is a great place to start:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics) – 24.5 Points

(New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics) – 24.5 Points Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks) – 24.5 Points

(Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks) – 24.5 Points Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks) – 24.5 Points

(Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks) – 24.5 Points Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers) – 23.5 Points

(Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers) – 23.5 Points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors) – 22.5 Points

When analyzing your entry options, Jalen Brunson presents a fascinating dynamic. He is averaging a stellar 26.0 points per game this season, but he faces a stringent Boston Celtics defense that suppresses opponents to just 106.9 points per game. Across the court, Boston’s elite duo of Jaylen Brown (28.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (21.6 PPG) will have to navigate a Knicks defense that allows only 110.4 points per contest. It does stand to reason that this Eastern Conference battle could turn into a gritty, low-scoring affair.

Out on the West Coast, however, the scoring environment looks far more forgiving for those seeking higher point totals. Stephen Curry, who boasts a season average of 27.0 points over 41 games, draws a highly favorable matchup against a Los Angeles Lakers squad surrendering 115.4 points per night. Conversely, LeBron James (20.8 PPG) will attack a Golden State Warriors defense that is nearly as generous, giving up 115.0 points per game. With both Western Conference defenses showing clear vulnerabilities, these star-studded lines offer prime opportunities to leverage your promo value tonight.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To grab an early edge ahead of tonight’s Celtics and Knicks matchup, you will need to follow a few straightforward steps. Most importantly, ensure you use promo code WTOP during the signup process to secure your bonus.

First, create and register your new account by providing standard personal information. This verifies your identity, ensuring you are a brand-new user who meets the legal age and region requirements for your jurisdiction.

Once your account is successfully registered, execute these steps to claim your $50 in bonus entries:

Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Play: Build and submit a real-money entry of at least $5. Receive Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying entry is placed, the $50 in bonus entries will instantly hit your account.

When identifying the best values on the board, you have two distinct ways to construct your slips:

Standard Entry: This requires selecting 2+ picks. While a standard entry yields the largest potential payout, bear in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to win. This is where your highest-confidence projections belong.

This requires selecting 2+ picks. While a standard entry yields the largest potential payout, bear in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to win. This is where your highest-confidence projections belong. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net for those calculated longshots, you can choose to flex an entry requiring 3+ picks. With a flex entry, you still receive some winnings even if one leg of your slip falls short.

Choose the entry style that best fits your risk tolerance, lock in your props, and enjoy the games!