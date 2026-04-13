Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Any MLB Picks This Week

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Start placing your favorite entries across the MLB regular season games Monday, or any NBA play-in game over the rest over this week by redeeming the Underdog promo code WTOP.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport today to get started. This will automatically redeem your $50 in fantasy entries, as the outcome of that entry does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown, make sure to claim your daily fantasy bonus. The Los Angeles Dodgers enter tonight’s matchup with a strong 11-4 record and look to protect their home turf against the visiting New York Mets, who currently sit at 7-9. Whether you plan to back the Mets in this non-conference clash or target Dodgers player projections, new users can lock in fantastic value right from the start.

Review the details of the welcome offer below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

To claim this exciting welcome offer, new Underdog customers simply need to register for an account and play $5 on their first entry. Once that initial $5 entry is placed—whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers to build on their impressive 11-4 start or banking on a big performance from the visiting New York Mets—Underdog will instantly reward you with $50 in bonus entries. It is a straightforward way to maximize your daily fantasy baseball action without needing a large initial commitment.

This promotion provides an immediate boost to your bankroll, but it does stand to reason that there are a few important conditions to keep in mind. The $50 bonus is exclusively available to new Underdog customers creating their first account. Additionally, all users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to claim the reward. Once your bonus entries are secured, you can immediately put them to use on any upcoming MLB player projections.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

The New York Mets (7-9) travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) in a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. This game is scheduled to get underway on April 13, 2026, at 10:10 PM ET. Both teams are jockeying for early-season positioning, and the robust player prop board offers plenty of intriguing analytical angles for daily fantasy players.

Here is a look at the most likely players to record a hit in the Mets-Dodgers game according to Underdog. Combine any combination of these players into an entry today:

Bo Bichette

Freddie Freeman

Teoscar Hernandez

Will Smith

Kyle Tucker

We put a lot of stock into finding market inefficiencies, and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers offers intriguing value on the board tonight. His total hits over projection presents a fascinating dynamic given his .286 batting average and towering .996 OPS this season. Meanwhile, teammate Teoscar Hernandez continues to be a highly reliable bat for the Los Angeles Dodgers; he brings a .306 average and .858 OPS into the matchup, justifying his high expectations to record a hit. For the New York Mets, Bo Bichette is the most highly projected player in the game to find a hit, a testament to his elite contact rate and sheer volume at the plate.

Looking at the pitching matchup, New York Mets probable pitcher David Peterson enters the game with a 6.136 ERA but a very capable 8.591 K/9 rate, making his strikeout total an interesting prop against a deep Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. On the opposite side, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski sports a stellar 1.80 ERA. However, with a much lower 3.60 K/9 rate, his strikeout projection indicates that the market expects him to pitch efficiently to contact rather than overpowering hitters at the plate.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To get started and activate this promotion ahead of the non-conference matchup between the New York Mets (7-9) and Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4), simply follow a few straightforward steps. First, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is applied to lock in your eligibility.

Once your account is successfully verified, make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, you must play a $5 entry to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries. You can choose to use this initial entry on tonight’s clash or browse the board for other exciting MLB matchups.

When building your entry, Underdog offers a couple of strategic options to fit your analytical playstyle:

Standard Entry: A standard entry of 2+ picks will trigger the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be declared a winner.

A standard entry of 2+ picks will trigger the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be declared a winner. Flex Entry: The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks. This provides a valuable safety net, as you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect.

Please note that this activation process is strictly for new users. All participants must meet the minimum age and region requirements associated with their specific jurisdiction before participating.