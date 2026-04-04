UConn-Illinois Prediction Market Promos: Get Best Sign Up Offers for Final Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This year’s Final Four starts with the UConn Huskies taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight, and you can capitalize on the growth of prediction markets by using some of the best promos out there. Whether it is Kalshi, Polymarket or another leading platform, you can sign up now to lock in your predictions and earn bonuses, boosts and much more. Get in on the best UConn-Illinois prediction market promos.

UConn-Illinois Prediction Market Sign Up Offers and Promos

These two teams faced off in November at Madison Square Garden, and UConn game out on top 74-61. However, a lot has changed about both teams since then. For Illinois, Keaton Wagler was not featured in the offense like he is now. For UConn, Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins had just recently come back from injuries, and Reed was not the center of the Huskies’ offense like he has been in this tournament run.

No matter which side you are backing, you can make the most of tonight’s games with prediction market platforms. Purchase and sell your trades at any point in the game to maximize your profits.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Trading Bonus







Kalshi is one of the most popular exchanges, and it has exciting prediction markets available for tonight’s game. All you have to do to unlock its welcome offer is trade $10. Once you hit that threshold, you will get your $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

This does not have to be done with one trade. You can make multiple trades for UConn vs. Illinois and get the bonuses as long as your trades combine to reach the $10 bonus.

Polymarket Promo code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus



Polymarket is another popular option, and you will be able to get $20 in bonuses before you even make your first trade. The requirement is that you make a $20 deposit.

When you complete that transaction, you will have $40 in funds when taking into account your bonuses and deposit to make trades for UConn vs. Illinois.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get 10% Discount Offer





When you sign up with Novig, you will receive a 10% discount off your first order, which can be used to get up to $100 off. New users also get 1,000 in Novig Coins and 5 in Novig Cash. These can be used in the free portion of the app.

This offer is designed to help you get used to the app before risking any of your bankroll.

OG Promo Code: $150 Bonus + 100% Boosts





OG is a new platform that is powered by Crypto.com. You will receive five days of 100% profit boosts after you sign up. You can also take advantage of the NCAA Tournament promo, too.

Get $20 in bonuses when you complete $50 in trades for tonight’s game. You can also get $20 more when you do the same for the championship game on Monday.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Up to $50 CRO Bonuses





In addition to OG, Crypto.com also has prediction markets that you can capitalize on. Complete an initial cryptocurrency trade. Then, take your CRO and stake it to get up to $50 in bonuses from this offer for UConn-Illinois.