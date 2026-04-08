Torrent top Charge 5-3 to earn first regulation road win of season

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — It took until the 26th game of the season but thanks to a Natalie Snodgrass power-play…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — It took until the 26th game of the season but thanks to a Natalie Snodgrass power-play goal, the Seattle Torrent picked up their first regulation road win Wednesday night beating the Ottawa Charge 5-3.

Snodgrass scored from the top circle with 1:21 remaining in regulation, and Cayla Barnes added an empty-netter to seal the win just over a minute later.

Wednesday’s game marked the Charge’s first back at TD Place since March 4.

Tied 2-2 heading into the third period, Danielle Serdachny, a former Charge player, scored her second of the game 2:02 into the period to give the Torrent a 3-2 lead, beating Gwyneth Philips, who stopped 29 shots.

But the Charge pressed hard and Gabbie Hughes tied it on an impressive individual effort midway through the third. Hughes took a pass at the top of the slot, cut through and on one knee, backhanded it past Corinne Schroeder, who made 36 saves.

Hughes had a great chance late in the third on a short-handed breakaway but was unable to capitalize.

The Torrent took a 2-1 lead when Serdachny played a little give-and-go with Julia Gosling and Serdachny beat Philips five-hole at 5:31 of the second period.

Ottawa tied it on the power play at 9:46 of the second. Rebecca Leslie dropped a pass back to Katerina Mrazova who went bar down for her second of the season.

The Charge opened the scoring at 1:54 when Stephanie Markowski took advantage of a turnover and found Fanuza Kadirova out front who beat Schroeder glove side.

Seattle nearly tied it when Gabrielle Davis’ backhand rang off one post and the other. The Torrent evened things at 13:09 when Jada Habisch, with her first in the PWHL, redirected a Megan Carter shot.

Up next

Torrent: Visit the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Thursday.

Charge: Visit the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday.

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