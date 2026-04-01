Toronto faces Sacramento, aims for 6th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (19-57, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 8…

Sacramento Kings (19-57, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -13.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Raptors take on Sacramento.

The Raptors have gone 21-16 in home games. Toronto averages 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Kings are 6-32 on the road. Sacramento gives up 121.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Raptors are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.7% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 122-109 on Jan. 22, with Brandon Ingram scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 12 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 33.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (foot), Jamison Battle: day to day (not injury related ).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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