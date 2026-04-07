Three-goal burst in second period spurs Victoire to 4-1 win over Torrent

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Three second-period goals spurred the Montreal Victoire to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Torrent on…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Three second-period goals spurred the Montreal Victoire to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Torrent on Tuesday night.

Montreal moved closer to clinching home-ice advantage in the first round of playoffs. The Victoire ranked first in the eight-team league with four games remaining in the regular season.

For Seattle, the loss moved the Torrent closer to becoming the first PWHL team eliminated from postseason contention.

Natalie Mlynkova, Laura Stacey, Skylar Irving and Shiann Darkangelo scored for the Victoire. Lina Ljungblom added two assists and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 24 saves in Montreal’s net at Place Bell.

Theresa Schafzahl scored and Hannah Murphy made 21 saves for the Torrent.

Seattle needs to win Wednesday in Ottawa to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Mlynkova opened the scoring at 2:28 of the second period when Alexandra Labelle kicked the puck toward her at the side of the net, and Mlynkova was able to put it past Murphy for her fifth of the season.

The Victoire doubled their lead 75 seconds later on the power play when Ljungblom fed Stacey on a two-on-one. Stacey tipped the puck past Murphy for her seventh goal of the season.

Seattle scored its lone goal at 9:53 of the second period. After Desbiens made the initial save on a Torrent two-on-one, Schafzahl tapped the loose puck in the crease by Desbiens for her fourth this season.

Montreal regained the two-goal advantage at 11:55 when Irving one-timed a backhand pass from Maggie Flaherty from behind the net.

Darkangelo added an empty-net goal.

Up next

Torrent: Visit the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday.

Victoire: Visit the Boston Fleet on Saturday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.