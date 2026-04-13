Thompson stars as Sabres clinch Atlantic title with a 5-1 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored twice to reach 40 goals on the season, and the Buffalo Sabres clinched the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored twice to reach 40 goals on the season, and the Buffalo Sabres clinched the Atlantic Division title by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Monday night.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist as Buffalo (50-23-8) posted its fourth consecutive win. Ryan McLeod and Josh Norris also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

Buffalo earned its first division title since the 2009-10 season and seventh overall. It reached 50 wins for the third time in franchise history, also accomplishing the feat in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

The Sabres were in the mix for the top spot in the Eastern Conference before Carolina secured the position by earning a point in a shootout loss at Philadelphia.

Ryan Greene scored for Chicago (28-39-14), and Spencer Knight made 21 saves. The last-place Blackhawks dropped to 7-17-7 in their last 31 games.

The game was tied at 1 before Thompson scored from the low slot 13 minutes into the second after stealing the puck from Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier.

Shortly after Buffalo killed off a 5-on-3 power play in the third, Tuch got a stretch pass from Rasmus Dahlin and finished the breakaway for a 3-1 lead. It was Tuch’s third goal in four games and No. 32 on the year.

Thompson scored again at 11:13 on a one-timer off a pass from Dahlin. Thompson has three seasons with at least 40 goals, including a career-high 47 in the 2022-23 season.

Chicago jumped in front on Greene’s short-handed goal 3:58 into the first. Greene also scored during Saturday’s 5-3 loss to St. Louis, stopping a 12-game drought.

Norris responded with his 12th goal for Buffalo, beating Knight over the goaltender’s right shoulder with 58 seconds left in the first. Norris has two goals and six assists in his last seven games.

Up next

Both teams finish the regular season at home on Wednesday night. The Sabres face the Dallas Stars, and the Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.