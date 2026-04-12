Suzuki reaches 100-point mark, Canadiens eliminate Islanders from playoff contention

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to pass the 100-point mark for the season…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to pass the 100-point mark for the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Islanders 4-1 on Sunday, eliminating New York from playoff contention.

Ivan Demidov, Alex Newhook and Zachary Bolduc also scored for Montreal, which continues its push for home-ice advantage in the opening round and a potential Atlantic Division title. Jacob Fowler made 30 saves, and defenseman Lane Hutson added three assists.

Casey Cizikas scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin stopped 18 shots but the Islanders lost for the sixth time in their last seven games to fall out of postseason contention.

Montreal broke the game open late in the second period, scoring three goals in a 55-second span.

Suzuki opened the scoring with his 29th goal of the season, reaching the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.

Demidov made it 2-0 just 28 seconds later, finishing a one-timer off Suzuki’s feed on the power play. It was Suzuki’s 72nd assist.

Newhook capped the surge at 16:51 of the second with a wrist shot on a two-on-one rush.

Cizikas redirected a shot from Scott Mayfield to spoil Fowler’s shutout bid midway through the third period.

Up next

Canadiens: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in their regular-season finale.

Islanders: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night to conclude the regular season.

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