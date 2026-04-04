Stephen Curry set to return for Warriors against Rockets after two-month absence with knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry faced what he called “some long, dark days” of rehab on his troublesome right…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry faced what he called “some long, dark days” of rehab on his troublesome right knee over the past two months. The recovery took far longer than he’d ever imagined.

Now, the two-time MVP is set to return when the Golden State Warriors host Houston on Sunday night after missing 27 consecutive games — it would be his first game since Jan. 30 against Detroit.

And the Warriors know everyone at Chase Center will be thrilled. Curry warmed up on the floor Wednesday and his routine was a huge hit.

“We want to bring joy to this building, we want to bring joy to our fans, that’s what this is about. It’s about winning, yes, but it’s about people really enjoying coming to the building and watching our team play. It’s the most important thing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “… Frankly, Steph is responsible for more of that than anyone. One of the greatest players of all time but he’s the greatest face of a franchise in any sport that I’ve ever seen.”

Curry scrimmaged several times this past week to test his injured right knee, and he never thought of shutting it down for the rest of the season because he has remained determined to get on the floor as the Warriors head for the play-in tournament hoping to make a surprise run.

“I’m just happy to have a little clarity and a little window to get back out there and try to get to the level I was playing at and finish the year strong,” Curry said after practice Saturday. “A lot of hours go into it so it’s just a matter of reminding yourself you’re working toward getting back as much as you can.”

He will be listed as questionable on the injury report. Curry said dealing with the pain is part of his “new normal” and the offseason will require a significant reset.

The 38-year-old Curry initially expected to be playing right after the All-Star break, but the recovery was prolonged by some difficult moments when he would feel good, push hard then pay for it the following day.

“So there was always a point where I would do all these tests off the court and do stuff to make sure it makes sense to get out on the floor and I’d feel great,” he said, “and then you start running and do your normal workout and toward the end of however long the session was you start to feel that pain start to creep back in and the next day it would be awful. You played that song and dance so many times over the last two months, so that was the most frustrating part.”

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring with 27.2 points per game and it has been frustrating.

When asked whether he and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini had determined how many minutes Curry might play, Kerr said “less than 48.”

And it was possible Curry could come off the bench — “everything is possible, yeah, anything is possible.”

Whatever his limitations, the Warriors can’t wait to have No. 30 finally contribute again.

“The game tends to get a lot easier for everybody when Steph is out there. We’ll still be playing our style of basketball but it will be nice to have him back assuming he’s back,” Kerr said. “… Great energy, hope, he just brings hope to everybody, so the sun is shining a little brighter, food tastes a little better. Steph is Steph, he brings joy to everybody, players, coaches fans. He’s a special human being.”

The Warriors (36-41) have lost three straight games overall and are to 13-25 this season without Curry — including 9-18 during this stretch with him sidelined by patellofemoral pain syndrome.

“Now Superman’s back, we’ll figure it out,” guard Gary Payton II said. “It’s like a gravity pull, some type of pull, force pull. Just to see him available, I’m sure he gives life to players and coaches and front office.”

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