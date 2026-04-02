Stankoven scores twice as Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 5-1, clinch playoff berth

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Logan Stankoven scored two goals in the first nine minutes, and the Carolina Hurricanes clinched a…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Logan Stankoven scored two goals in the first nine minutes, and the Carolina Hurricanes clinched a playoff berth for the eighth season in a row by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Thursday night.

Alexander Nikishin added a first-period short-handed goal and Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov also scored as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes were on the way to winning for the third time in their last four games. Taylor Hall and Sebastian Aho each had two assists and Frederik Andersen made nine saves.

For Carolina, the 10 shots allowed matched the fewest shots against in franchise history.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the playoffs in each season under coach Rod Brind’Amour, a former team captain.

Denton Mateychuk scored for the Blue Jackets, who are winless in their last five games (0-4-1). Elvis Merzlikins stopped 16 shots.

In the third meeting between the teams in less than 2½ weeks, Stankoven scored 2:27 into the game on a deflection in front of Merzlikins on Carolina’s first shot of the game. Stankoven’s 17th goal of the season – adding to his career-high total – came at 8:52 when he tapped in a loose puck in the crease.

Nikishin became the franchise’s first rookie defenseman to score a short-handed goal.

By the end of the first period, Carolina had more goals (3) than the Blue Jackets had shots (2).

Mateychuk got Columbus on the board with 8:36 left in the second, but 13 seconds later Martinook scored by sending the puck on net from just inside the blue line.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal played in his 1,400th career game.

Stankoven had one goal when Carolina won 5-2 on Tuesday night at Columbus.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Home Saturday vs. Winnipeg

Hurricanes: Home Saturday vs. New York Islanders

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