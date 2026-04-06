St. Louis plays Colorado following Thomas’ hat trick

Colorado Avalanche (50-16-10, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (33-31-12, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8…

Colorado Avalanche (50-16-10, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (33-31-12, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Colorado Avalanche after Robert Thomas’ hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Blues’ 3-2 win.

St. Louis has a 33-31-12 record overall and a 7-14-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues have conceded 234 goals while scoring 204 for a -30 scoring differential.

Colorado has a 50-16-10 record overall and a 15-5-5 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have gone 45-6-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Thomas led the Blues with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas has scored 21 goals with 35 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has nine assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 71 assists for the Avalanche. Parker Kelly has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (upper body), Cale Makar: out (upper body), Nicolas Roy: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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