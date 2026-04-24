Sports on TV for April 25 – 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
1:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Spain Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Ángel Nieto, Spain
10:30 a.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Alabama Manufactured Housing 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire vs. Maktown Flyers Nigeria
1 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly Egypt vs. JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
5 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis
4 p.m.
BTN — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Long Beach St. at Cal. St.-Fullerton
5 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.
6 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Championship, Provo, Utah
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Midnight
GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, Final Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — FWD Champions Day: From Sha Tin Racecourse, Hong Kong
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: San Diego at Colorado, Quarterfinal
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Toronto (3:07 p.m.)
6 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego vs. Arizona, Mexico City (6:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (7:15 p.m.) OR Detroit at Cincinnati (7:15 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 3
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 3
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 3
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 3
6 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 4
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 4
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Pittsburgh
ESPN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Pittsburgh
NFLN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Ottawa, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Ottawa, Game 4
5:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Ipswich Town at West Bromwich Albion
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LAFC at Minnesota United FC
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship Cup Group Stage: Rhode Island at Hartford, Group E
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Club León FC at Toluca
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Club América
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Bayern Munich, Semifinal – Leg 1
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
6:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Boston at Chicago
8:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Denver
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
UFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Orlando
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 26
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Spain Grand Prix, Ángel Nieto, Spain
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 15, Philadelphia
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly Egypt vs. ASC Ville de Dakar
1 p.m.
NBATV — FUS de Rabat Morocco vs. Maktown Flyers Nigeria
BOWLING
4 p.m.
CW — PBA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
3 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Murray St. at S. Illinois
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, St. Simons Island, Ga.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Glendale, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Duke
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, La Jolla, Calif.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: 2026 Investec South African Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
7 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — FWD Champions Day: From Sha Tin Racecourse, Hong Kong
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — L.A. Angels at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — L.A. Angels at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at Toronto, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: San Antonio at Portland, Game 4
7 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 4
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 4
4:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 4
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 4
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — English FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Leeds United, Semifinal, London
1 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Atletico Ottawa
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: OL Lyonnes at Arsenal, Semifinal – Leg 1
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Portland at Angel City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Columbus at Houston
3 p.m.
ABC — Louisville at Dallas
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Indy at Atlanta
_____
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