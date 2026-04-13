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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 13, 2026, 11:41 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -172 Houston +144
at N.Y YANKEES -194 LA Angels +161
Boston -165 at MINNESOTA +139
Texas -129 at ATHLETICS +109

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -189 Chicago Cubs +157
at PITTSBURGH -225 Washington +185
at ATLANTA -150 Miami +125
at LA DODGERS -170 N.Y Mets +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -134 Arizona +112
Cleveland -119 at ST. LOUIS -101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -201 Detroit +166
New York -154 at FLORIDA +129
at PHILADELPHIA -118 Carolina -102
Dallas -187 at TORONTO +155
at NASHVILLE -154 San Jose +128
at ST. LOUIS -131 Minnesota +110
Buffalo -206 at CHICAGO +170
Los Angeles -149 at SEATTLE +124
Colorado -120 at EDMONTON +100
at VEGAS -186 Winnipeg +154

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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