MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -172 Houston +144 at N.Y YANKEES -194 LA Angels +161…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -172 Houston +144 at N.Y YANKEES -194 LA Angels +161 Boston -165 at MINNESOTA +139 Texas -129 at ATHLETICS +109

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -189 Chicago Cubs +157 at PITTSBURGH -225 Washington +185 at ATLANTA -150 Miami +125 at LA DODGERS -170 N.Y Mets +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -134 Arizona +112 Cleveland -119 at ST. LOUIS -101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -201 Detroit +166 New York -154 at FLORIDA +129 at PHILADELPHIA -118 Carolina -102 Dallas -187 at TORONTO +155 at NASHVILLE -154 San Jose +128 at ST. LOUIS -131 Minnesota +110 Buffalo -206 at CHICAGO +170 Los Angeles -149 at SEATTLE +124 Colorado -120 at EDMONTON +100 at VEGAS -186 Winnipeg +154

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