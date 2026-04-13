MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -172 Houston +144 at N.Y YANKEES -194 LA Angels +161…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-172
|Houston
|+144
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-194
|LA Angels
|+161
|Boston
|-165
|at MINNESOTA
|+139
|Texas
|-129
|at ATHLETICS
|+109
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-189
|Chicago Cubs
|+157
|at PITTSBURGH
|-225
|Washington
|+185
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|Miami
|+125
|at LA DODGERS
|-170
|N.Y Mets
|+142
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Arizona
|+112
|Cleveland
|-119
|at ST. LOUIS
|-101
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-201
|Detroit
|+166
|New York
|-154
|at FLORIDA
|+129
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-118
|Carolina
|-102
|Dallas
|-187
|at TORONTO
|+155
|at NASHVILLE
|-154
|San Jose
|+128
|at ST. LOUIS
|-131
|Minnesota
|+110
|Buffalo
|-206
|at CHICAGO
|+170
|Los Angeles
|-149
|at SEATTLE
|+124
|Colorado
|-120
|at EDMONTON
|+100
|at VEGAS
|-186
|Winnipeg
|+154
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