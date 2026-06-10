theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Afternoon MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, you will receive a $1,000 bet reset for today’s MLB slate, the NBA Finals Game 4 and more.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 9th, 2026

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers across all authorized states, this $1,000 Bet Reset offers optimal flexibility without requiring a manual opt-in. To leverage this promotion, simply place your first cash wager on any available market, whether you project an edge backing the New York Yankees on the moneyline or taking the over in the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays matchup.

If your qualifying first bet loses, the refund is distributed systematically to give you multiple opportunities to rebuild your position.

The bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling and will be divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. For example, a losing $100 bet results in five individual $20 bonus tokens. This fractional distribution allows bettors to spread their exposure across multiple markets. Once applied, users have a strict seven-day window to deploy these bonus bets before expiration.

Phillies and Blue Jays Head for Rubber Match

It’s been a compelling series up in Toronto through two games with each team securing a victory. Last night, the Jays rallied from a 2-1 ninth inning deficit by handing Phillies closer Jhoan Duran his first blown save of the year.

Prior to that a pair of aces in Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease both delivered on what was a premier pitching matchup.

Tonight, the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo to the mound who is coming off a shaky start against the White Sox last Friday. He’ll be opposed by the struggling Max Scherzer, who is expected to return from the IL to start against Philadelphia. In four starts this season, Scherzer holds a 9.64 ERA.

Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset? Follow these systematic steps to activate the welcome offer efficiently: