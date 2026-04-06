Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 6, 2026, 10:10 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 58 38 17 3 0 79 159 111
Huntsville 58 32 20 5 1 70 179 146
Roanoke 58 32 21 3 2 69 176 157
Evansville 58 31 20 1 6 69 146 134
Pensacola 58 28 21 6 3 65 161 172
Birmingham 58 28 23 2 5 63 167 172
Knoxville 58 27 26 2 3 59 147 167
Macon 58 26 26 3 3 58 135 157
Quad City 58 25 28 4 1 55 151 177
Fayetteville 58 23 28 5 2 53 141 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up