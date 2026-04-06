All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|58
|38
|17
|3
|0
|79
|159
|111
|Huntsville
|58
|32
|20
|5
|1
|70
|179
|146
|Roanoke
|58
|32
|21
|3
|2
|69
|176
|157
|Evansville
|58
|31
|20
|1
|6
|69
|146
|134
|Pensacola
|58
|28
|21
|6
|3
|65
|161
|172
|Birmingham
|58
|28
|23
|2
|5
|63
|167
|172
|Knoxville
|58
|27
|26
|2
|3
|59
|147
|167
|Macon
|58
|26
|26
|3
|3
|58
|135
|157
|Quad City
|58
|25
|28
|4
|1
|55
|151
|177
|Fayetteville
|58
|23
|28
|5
|2
|53
|141
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
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