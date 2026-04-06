All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 58 38 17 3 0 79 159 111…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 58 38 17 3 0 79 159 111 Huntsville 58 32 20 5 1 70 179 146 Roanoke 58 32 21 3 2 69 176 157 Evansville 58 31 20 1 6 69 146 134 Pensacola 58 28 21 6 3 65 161 172 Birmingham 58 28 23 2 5 63 167 172 Knoxville 58 27 26 2 3 59 147 167 Macon 58 26 26 3 3 58 135 157 Quad City 58 25 28 4 1 55 151 177 Fayetteville 58 23 28 5 2 53 141 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

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