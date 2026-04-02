Spencer, Grizzlies to host Barnes and the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (42-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-51, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday,…

Toronto Raptors (42-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-51, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies host Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference play.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-25 in home games. Memphis is 3-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raptors are 21-17 in road games. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 112.3 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Grizzlies average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.7 per game the Raptors give up. The Grizzlies average 114.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 119.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won 117-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 2. RJ Barrett led the Raptors with 27 points, and Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler Burton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 110.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 33.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (finger), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

Raptors: Brandon Ingram: day to day (rest), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (foot), Jamison Battle: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.