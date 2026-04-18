Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs

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By using the latest Sleeper promo code WTOP, you can claim an exclusive promotion that is strictly for new users as the NBA Playoffs get rolling Saturday. This offer grants a $20 bonus just for signing up and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, alongside a 100% deposit match up to $100. By claiming this total potential bonus of up to $120, you will be perfectly positioned to dive into the action and make your entry predictions for Knicks-Hawks or other NBA Playoffs picks.







Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Picks

As the New York Knicks prepare to host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden this April 18, securing your new player bonus is the perfect way to tip off the evening. Whether you are backing the hometown Knicks or hunting for a longshot entry on the visiting Hawks, utilizing this exclusive code ensures your portfolio gets an immediate boost.

New Sleeper customers gearing up for the matchup can jumpstart their account with this highly valuable welcome offer. By registering with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and making a minimum initial deposit of at least $10, users will instantly receive a $20 sign-up bonus.

On top of that base reward, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match on your initial funding up to $100, meaning you can secure a maximum total bonus of $120 to use on this exciting NBA Postseason contest.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Sleeper customers. To successfully claim your deposit match and bonus credits, you must meet the designated age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Activate Your Sleeper Promo for Knicks vs. Hawks

Ready to dive into the NBA 2025 Postseason action? Follow these straightforward steps to activate your Sleeper welcome offer before the April 18 tip-off:

Register Your Account: Open Sleeper and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, promo code WTOP is required to ensure you are eligible for this specific postseason offer. Fund Your Wallet: Choose one of the secure methods provided in the app to add funds to your account. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the automatic $20 bonus.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

It does stand to reason that maximizing your value starts at the cashier. It is critical to note that your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. While you only need $10 to trigger the $20 bonus, do not make a $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 match + $20 sign-up bonus). You do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match—that is just the maximum Sleeper will match. The offer scales to your preference; for example, you could deposit $50 and get exactly $50 matched.

Plan your initial funding accordingly, lock in your entries, and enjoy the game as it broadcasts nationally on Amazon Prime Video!