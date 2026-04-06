Shaquille O’Neal starting a new Dunkman league, offering a prize of $500,000 for best dunker

Shaquille O’Neal wants to find the best dunker in the world. O’Neal — who had roughly 4,000 dunks in his…

Shaquille O’Neal wants to find the best dunker in the world.

O’Neal — who had roughly 4,000 dunks in his NBA career, including playoffs — announced Monday night that he’s the founder and inaugural commissioner of Dunkman, which he’s touting as the first professional league for dunking.

It follows a Dunkman television series, which aired last year. The league, O’Neal said, will look to build off the popularity of that six-episode series.

In a partnership with TNT Sports, O’Neal’s new league will have five live events — four group stage competitions, followed by a title event — featuring 24 dunkers from around the world. At stake: the title of world champion, along with $500,000.

“These athletes are innovators and Dunkman is going to give them a global stage, real stakes, and a chance to build careers doing what they love,” O’Neal said. “We are transforming dunking from a one-night contest to the fastest growing professional sport off two feet.”

The league’s events will air across a variety of platforms, including TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max, along with some social channels.

The league said it will use “an Olympic-level scoring system that sets a modern standard for professional dunking,” featuring a panel of expert judges.

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