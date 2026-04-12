Senators take win streak into game against the Devils

Ottawa Senators (43-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (41-36-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Ottawa Senators (43-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (41-36-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -130, Devils +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has gone 20-17-3 at home and 41-36-3 overall. The Devils have a 14-7-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Ottawa has a 43-27-10 record overall and a 21-15-4 record in road games. The Senators have allowed 240 goals while scoring 269 for a +29 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 27 goals and 48 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Luke Hughes: out for season (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Jacob Markstrom: out (undisclosed), Arseny Gritsyuk: out for season (upper-body), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Brady Tkachuk: day to day (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven: out (upper body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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