Sceptres beat Charge 2-1 in front of 16,150 fans in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Claire Dalton broke a tie 57 seconds into the third period with her first PWHL goal…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Claire Dalton broke a tie 57 seconds into the third period with her first PWHL goal and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Wednesday night in a Takeover Tour game that drew 16,150 fans to the Saddledome.

Dalton also assisted on Maggie Connors’ first-period goal. Connors set up Dalton’s goal, and captain Blayre Turnbull assisted on both goals to help Toronto move past Ottawa into fourth place.

Raygan Kirk made 28 saves, allowing only Fanuza Kadirova’s tying goal late in the first period. Gwyneth Philips stopped 22 shots for Ottawa.

Up next

Sceptres: Host Ottawa on Saturday, April 11.

Charge: Host Montreal on Friday night.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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